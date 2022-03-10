DIY Colorful Bird Feeders You Can Make This Weekend
Remember bird feeders from elementary school craft time? It’s totally time to bring birdhouses back now that you have a yard/patio/balcony of your own. These DIY feeders are colorful, creative, and eco-friendly, to say nothing of great viewing for your cat. Grab the paint, pick up some seed, and get ready to be the Snow White of your block.
DIY Palm Springs Birdhouse
Living for that mid-century goodness? Upgrade a store-bought A-frame house into a retro-cool ranch with faux succulents and pink foam. (via Club Crafted)
DIY Macrame Hummingbird Feeder
If you’re lucky enough to have hummingbirds around, you owe it to Mother Nature (and yourself) to put out the some nectar. This little macrame feeder gets the job done and looks fab doing it. (via Lovely Indeed)
DIY Color Block Bird Feeder
Add a splash of color to your patio with these modern feeders. It’s an easy way to upgrade a dollar store find, and best of all you can do it in any palette you like. (via Handmade Charlotte)
Modern Birdhouse
This simple, clean design will add a pop of color to your garden all season long. (via Dream A Little Bigger)
DIY Upcycled Orb Bird Feeders
Who would have thought these futuristic pod feeders were actually repurposed light fixture domes? Not us. Grab the details and make a little community for your own yard. (via The Art of Doing Stuff)
DIY Tin Can Flower Bird Feeder
This colorful project is a fantastic way to inject some floral life into a yard or patio that needs it. (via Birds & Blooms)
DIY Acorn Bird Feeder
Modern and Scandi chic all in one, this acorn feeder is the style-savvy addition your patio is crying out for. (via Craft Foxes)
DIY Teacup Bird Feeder
Get your Alice-in-Wonderland on with this fun feeder. You can use any cup and saucer for this project, so it’s the perfect option for that thrift-store find. (via See Vanessa Craft)
