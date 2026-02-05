Attention, shoppers: Costco has definitely doubled down on their snack game in preparation for Super Bowl LX , offering everything from heat-and-eat wings to ultra-sweet desserts your watch party guests are going to adore once the fourth quarter’s over.

Whether you’re leaning into the classics or hunting for new Costco items to serve on Super Bowl Sunday, these bulk-sized winners ensure that the only thing you’ll be stressed about on game day is the score… not the snack table.

Discover the 9 best Super Bowl snack finds at Costco now!

Teton Waters Ranch Teton Waters Ranch Cocktail Franks These buy-in-bulk cocktail franks are a fantastic option for Super Bowl Sunday since they're easy to eat and provide a savory option to set out. To make 'em even better, they're $4 off at Costco locations in Southern California, Hawaii, and the Northeast (VA, MD, PA, DE, NJ, NY, CT, MA, NH, and ME) through February 8. Each pack includes 90 fully-cooked mini links that can quickly be heated up on their own or wrapped in crescent roll dough or bacon and baked to boost each bite. Just don't forget your favorite sauces!

Costco SuperPretzel Soft Pretzels Soft pretzels are a sporting event classic, and thanks to Costco, you can bring the snacking experience home with their 20-count of SuperPretzels for the Super Bowl. Their prep time takes literal seconds, plus the box includes coarse salt for topping.

Costco Toom Garlic Dip & Spread This garlic dip is a force to be reckoned with, mostly because it's utterly addictive. Made simply with garlic, oil, salt, and lemon, it boasts a uniquely fluffy texture that you'll want to set out alongside some chips and veggies so everyone can get a taste of its goodness.

SimplyProtein SimplyProtein Kickin’ Jalapeno Ranch Chips These plant-based chips that just hit Costco deliver 7 grams of protein per serving and a ranch-y, jalapeño-y kick that'll keep you snacking. Find them at Costcos in Texas, the Northwest, and San Diego regions for $8.49 a bag. You'll def want to stock up before other protein-loving shoppers catch on!

Costco Pilgrim's Crispy Wings with Honey BBQ Sauce Wings are another football food classic, but if you're tired of the same old Buffalo sauce, you can easily shake things up with this Costco offering. Complete with a sweet honey BBQ sauce, these wings are as easy as heat, eat, and dip. The 4-pound bag costs just under $15, too. Score!

Costco Catalina Crunch Xtreme Cheddar Snack Mix Reminiscent of a fan-favorite game day snack, this cheesy medley actually provides way more protein with 10 grams per serving. To seal the deal even further, it also comes with 5 grams of fiber to satiate you throughout the long timeline that is Super Bowl Sunday. Find the shareable 18-ounce bag at Costco now!

Costco Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets Peanut butter. Pretzels. Need we say more? These snackable nuggets come in a huge bucket at Costco for just $11. This one's really a no-brainer.

Costco Kirkland Signature Kettle Himalayan Salt Potato Chips These potato chips are sturdy enough to handle all the dips you plan on setting out for your crew. Plus, they've got the perfect amount of saltiness and crunch. More importantly, they come in a big 32-ounce bag at Costco so you won't have to worry about buying multiple bags.

Costco Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake Costco shoppers have been absolutely raving over this new bar cake flavor that's loaded with chocolate chip cookies. If sweet indulgence is part of your plan for Super Bowl Sunday, this cake is not to be missed.

