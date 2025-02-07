OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

I love eating this duo year-round.

This $8 Trader Joe's Snack Combo Is The Ultimate Super Bowl Crowd-Pleaser

​​Trader Joe's Super Bowl Snack Combo
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 07, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

The possibilities are endless when it comes to Trader Joe’s snacks, but there’s one combo that I truly cannot get enough of. Plus, it’s a simply perfect addition to your Super Bowl potluck because it’s salty, spicy, and oh-so dippable!

The two teams at play (get it?) for my famed TJ’s snack combo are, yes, a chip and dip, but I’d argue they’re so much more than that. It’s also important I note that the two items together cost just $8.

Keep reading to discover why I’m such a huge fan of this unique Trader Joe’s snack pairing, and why it belongs in your Super Bowl Sunday plans this year!

Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip

Trader Joe's

First up, we've got the Buffalo Chicken Dip – IYKYK. It's insanely good, sometimes my intrusive thoughts tell me to eat it straight from the tub with a spoon. Creamy, salty, savory, and delicious as ever, you get a mouthful of cheesiness and meatiness every single bite.

Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip is wonderfully crafted with white meat chicken breast, a vinegar-y, garlicky cayenne pepper sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese. I really cannot say enough good things about it!

I especially love the rare bite you'll get from it that's just a huge chunk of chicken, though the consistency is generally uniform. I hope TJ's never takes this item away!

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips

Trader Joe's

Now, meet the Ghost Pepper Potato Chips: TJ's "seriously spicy" chips crafted with cayenne. They're surprisingly made exclusively for Trader Joe's, and though you might be able to find similar chips elsewhere, they simply do not measure up to this $3 iteration.

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips

Trader Joe's

My favorite part about the Ghost Pepper Potato Chips – other than the intense spice, of course – is their tight lattice cut. I find that this unique shape allows the chips' cayenne seasoning to stick to each bite more, plus gives every chip some good structural integrity, which is so crucial if you're going to be, well, dipping into a dip with it.

Which brings me to why both of these TJ's snacks are extremely good together...

\u200bTrader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip + Ghost Pepper Potato Chips

Trader Joe's

Because Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip is so salty and their Ghost Pepper Potato Chips are so spicy, I think they balance each other out in the best ways! The contrast doesn't stop there, though – beyond the salty-spicy combo, I find that the texture of each snack complements the other so delightfully. While the dip is creamy and smooth, the chips definitely have a thick, ample crunch to 'em.

Plus, the pairing is ultra-convenient if you foresee yourself being a busy host this Super Bowl (or just a party guest that wants to contribute to the eats). While you could certainly whip up a homemade Buffalo chicken dip, it's so much easier to run by TJ's for their tasty tub – though you might want to grab multiple!

If you want to jazz this duo up a bit more for your guests and fellow party-goers, I recommend adding the dip to a ramekin and baking it at a high-ish temp 'til it's bubbly and browned on top. From there, toss some chopped chives on top for visual effect, then place the chips in a separate bowl. Score!

