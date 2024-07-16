6 Crock-Pot Slow Cooker Prime Day Deals For An Easy Dinner
Some of my fondest childhood memories are coming home after a long day at school to my mom cooking a roast in our Crock-Pot. It made the whole house smell like a warm hug, and I salivated at the thought of eating whatever was was in there. We all had busy lives, so a low and slow cooked meal that didn't require a million steps was a life saver for us. Now, 20 years later, I live on my own and I find myself wanting that same convince she had when it came to meal prepping. Thankfully, the Crock-Pot is here to continue offering us simple and delicious meals. It should be a staple in every single kitchen — and luckily there are so many on sale right now! While Prime Day is here, get yourself an original slow cooker at a discounted price because it will be a dinnertime lifesaver — just ask my mom!
Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
$60 (40% off, originally $100)
Perfect for a dinner party, this 8 quart slow cooker can feed up to 10 people and comes with a full recipe book for hosting inspo!
6 Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker
$56 (20% off, originally $70)
Plan on attending any barbecues this summer? This portable Crock-pot is perfect for any kind of dip you gotta bring to the party.
Electric Lunch Box, 20-Ounce Portable Food Warmer
$28 (37% off, originally $45)
We love a great on-the-go solution! Bring all your favorite meals to work or school, while keeping them nice and hot! This cooker makes a perfect gift and comes in Blush Pink, Black Licorice, Moonshine Green, and Faded Blue.
Large 8 Quart Slow Cooker Bundle with Small Mini 16 Ounce Portable Food Warmer
$48 (20% off, originally $60)
What a cute little bundle! Not only do you get a large cooker, but you get an extra little guy on the side if you need some more room!
GO Portable Food Warmer, Electric Lunch Box
$28 (53% off, originally $60)
There is nothing worst than having nowhere to heat up your meal, but having a portable food warmer like this will solve all those problems. Grab this for over half off!
7-Quart Cook & Carry™ Slow Cooker with Sous Vide
$115 (18% off, originally $140)
If you want to get a little bit fancy, opt for this slow cooker with sous vide. You never have to worry about your meat being over or under cooked with the added removable temperature probe.
