6 Sales On Cookware You Can't Miss This Labor Day
Other than taking the long weekend to veg out with a hearty BBQ spread and plenty of refreshing cocktails, Labor Day is the perfect excuse to splurge on your home. With so many brands running deals on everything from fancy air purifiers to plush mattresses, the financial burden that comes with investing in those larger-scale purchases is easily alleviated.One part of my home that’s constantly taking a beating is my kitchen – more specifically, my cookware. It’s in desperate need of an upgrade, which is why I'm shopping for some spiffy new pans and pots this Labor Day. After years of sautéing, baking, bubbling, and boiling, your cookware might be feeling a lil’ beat down, too. Take advantage of these stellar Labor Day cookware sales from brands trusted by cooks of all kinds, from home chefs to the professionals!
Our Place – Up To 40% Off Sitewide
Our Place
Always Pan 2.0
This aesthetically satisfying pan tackles 10 jobs in one with a totally toxin-free ceramic nonstick coating. You can save $40 on it during Our Place's Labor Day sale!
Our Place
Perfect Pot
This "family-sized" nonstick pot will be a total lifesaver come soup season. Plus, it's gonna look very pretty on your stovetop. save $35 now!
Our Place
Cookware Set Pro
If you're ready to press 'reset' on your entire kitchen setup, this set comes prepped with a titanium Always Pan, the Perfect Pot, the Mini Perfect Pot, and the Mini Always Pan to cook a variety of dishes. This set is a whole $215 off for Labor Day!
Caraway – Up To 15% Off + Exclusive Bundles
Caraway
4-Piece Cookware Set
Another fantastic cookware set, this Caraway bundle is fully rid of toxic coatings and forever chemicals to ensure your cooking and health is high-quality. This 4-piece consists of a fry pan, sauce pan, sauté pan, a Dutch oven, and a handy lid holder for super convenient storage. Save $150 during Caraway's Labor Day sale!
Caraway
Dutch Oven
This 6.5-quart pot will be able handle all the soups and stews you're about to chef up this winter. It's very durable throughout, boasting a non-toxic ceramic-coated interior. This blue pick also adds a playful pop of color to your stovetop!
Caraway
11-Piece Bakeware Set
This fully-fledged bakeware set is ready to go with a whopping 11 pieces of equipment, but zero harmful chemicals. Save $150 on it during the Labor Day sale!
Xtrema Cookware – 20% Off Sitewide
Xtrema Cookware
Signature Series Set
Made of non-toxic ceramic, this set ensures safety at every point of the cooking process. It comes with a 9-inch signature skillet, three long-handled saucepans with lids, and two 100% organic cotton handle potholders! Plus, it's 25% off right now.
Xtrema Cookware
Saute Pan with Lid
For a quick upgrade, opt for a sauté pan. It's likely the most-trafficked cookware piece in your cabinets, so it can wear and tear a lot faster than your other tools. This sleek black pan comes in an 8-inch or 10-inch diameter to suit your personal needs. Save 20% off now!
Xtrema Cookware
Round Dutch Oven
You can do a multitude of things in a Dutch oven, including baking bread and roasting meats. We love a multitasker, and this one's 20% off!
Great Jones – 25% Off With Code 'POPCORN'
Great Jones
King Sear Cast-Iron Skillet
Great Jones brings the fun to cookware with tons of bright colors! This royal blue cast-iron skillet will be the talk of your next dinner party (and every meal after that) for its ability to look good and cook good.
Great Jones
The Fry Family Nonstick Pan Duo
This pan duo is maybe one of the most stylish upgrades you can get for your kitchen. They're made without PTFE and PFOA chemicals, which means cooking with them is healthy for you and the planet. The duo is $30 off right now!
Great Jones
Holy Sheet Duo
My sheet pans really need replacing from all the sheet pan dinners and cookies I make, and I am heavily eyeing this colorful set from Great Jones. These pans are durable and easy to clean, thanks to the nonstick ceramic coating they're crafted with. Keep one for savory stuff, and the other for sweets. They're currently $5 off with the Labor Day sale.
American Kitchen – 20% Off Sitewide With Code 'LABORDAY'
American Kitchen
Nonstick Casserole Pan
This deep pan boasts two layers of professional-grade stainless steel wrapped around a layer of super durable aluminum, all which help your food heat up evenly and stay hot. The best part is the handles on the sides and lid stay cool while you chef it up! Take 20% off with code 'LABORDAY'.
American Kitchen
Cranberry Color Cast Wok
Woks are an excellent piece of cookware to have in your kitchen if you enjoy making stir fries and fried rice. Woks heat up their contents super quickly and evenly, producing the best heated-through results. As opposed to a cast-iron construction, this wok is made from thick cast aluminum with a nonstick exterior coating and interior nonstick coating. Take 20% off with code 'LABORDAY'.
American Kitchen
5-Piece Starter Cookware Set
This set is the perfect gift for someone who just moved into their first apartment or home, if you're not shopping it for yourself. It comes complete with a 2-quart stainless steel lidded saucepan, a 10-inch stainless steel sauté lidded pan, and an 8-inch nonstick skillet so you can cook a multitude of meals. Take 20% off with code 'LABORDAY'.
Made In – Up To 25% Off Best-Sellers
Made In
6-Piece Tailgate Kit
Get on the grill with ease using this convenient 6-piece set! It comes with Made In's pre-seasoned Carbon Steel Griddle, a two-sided maple wood Butcher Block, a chef knife, grill press, their 1/4 Sheet Pan, and a 1/2 Sheet Pan. With their Labor Day sale, you save $131!
Made In
10-Piece Stainless Set
Your kitchen will never look more seamless than with this stainless clad cookware set scattered around. Each piece is compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops. You'll save a whole $235 when you snag this set during the Labor Day sale!
Made In
3-Piece Back To School Kit
This basic cookware set is perfect for college kids since it comes with everything you need to start out on a great home-cooked meal. The Non Stick Frying Pan, Chef Knife, and 1/2 Sheet Pan trio is unbeatable, and you can snag it for $204 (was $273) with the sale.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.