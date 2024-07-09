7 Flattering Work Dresses To Add To Your Professional Summer Wardrobe
Obviously, it's no fun working in the summertime when you'd rather be on a beach vacation somewhere sippin' a cocktail. That being said, just because you're stuck at the office doesn't mean you don't have to look your best — especially with all the adorable work dresses out there! Dressing up for work can add a little extra motivation to get you through the day, giving you all the energy of the iconic opening The Devil Wears Prada montage. So, with that in mind, here are seven work dresses to add to your summer professional wardrobe that are comfy, cute, but still super office-appropriate.
Aritzia
Aritzia Golden Hour Linen Dress
This midi linen moment is the perfect work dress. The linen makes for a comfy and breathable material when the summer heat is getting the best of you. The adjustable straps with the bow detailing make it flattering and extra cute. The mid length makes shoe options very versatile, too, but I would pair this $148 dress with come summer sandals.
J. Crew
J.Crew Maxine Button-Back Dress In Linen
This dress is a J.Crew best seller for a reason. This minimalist, but adorable $98 dress screams office attire. You can pair it well with some boots or even sandals for a more casual look. This piece comes in a couple more vibrant colors such as blue, green and pink, but I think that the plain black is what brings the professional vibe to the table here. Side note, I love how they styled the dress with a chunky necklace and some statement earrings to bring in a little flare to the outfit.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Linen-Blend Button Midi Dress
This grey stripped moment is VERY work appropriate, but still super cute. I am personally a huge fan of a square neckline — it's so flattering on any body type. You can pair this midi dress with heels, booties, or even some mary janes. It comes in four colors such as blue, beige, and coral (if you're looking for more of a pop). You can shop this dress in regular or petite sizes for $65 (was $130).
Zara
Zara Linen Blend Midi Shirtdress
Who doesn't love a good shirtdress? They're so comfy, almost feeling like the dressed up version of wearing a big t-shirt to bed. This dress from Zara is a perfect option for a day in the office. The detailing of the collar, the buttons down the front, and the elastic waist make the dress work appropriate, but still exciting nonetheless. This length is perfectly matched with a summer sandal, as styled above. It could be an amazing addition to your wardrobe for only $50 (was $70).
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Factory Poplin Mini Dress
There is nothing like throwing on a simple dress and heading out the door, but still looking stylish AND put together. This cotton dress from Banana Republic Factory screams effortlessly chic. You can take this dress straight from the office to happy hour, and the breathable material will help get you through the summer heat while you're at it. Right now, you can get this dress for over half off for $40 (was $100).
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High-Neck Linen-Blend Maxi Dress
Another great linen option for your summer looks! Abercrombie makes really good quality dresses for summertime that I have personally tested out — and loved! So I can tell you with certainty, that you're gonna want to get one of these bad boys to add to your work wardrobe. It's simple, elegant and good really for any corporate occasion. You can also get this $66 (was $110) piece in a light blue or black if wearing white to work isn't your thing.
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Sleeveless Dress
Uniqlo never fails to provide the best quality pieces for a reasonable price. The stretch plus the breathability of this product will ensure comfort when sitting at your desk. You can find this dress in a bunch of neutral colors that are still perfect for the spring and summer seasons. Another bonus, Uniqlo products are made with recycled materials, so it's also great for the planet! Do not pass up on this summer staple for only $40.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more styles like this!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Banana Republic Factory