Raise Your Vibes With These 16 Ideas For Decorating With Crystals
Using decorative crystals and gemstones around your home to help raise your vibes is hardly a new practice, but as more of us have discovered the benefits of these gorgeous stones, they've earned their place in mainstream interior design trends. Whether you're going for a witchy vibe with your space or just keeping things bright and natural-looking, chances are you have one or two decorative crystals that would add a peaceful element to your space. Hence why we love these 16 ideas for displaying decorative crystals all around your home — there's a crystal vibe in here for every design style.
Crystal Grid
We are completely obsessed with the idea of using a crystal grid to take our wall art game to the next (more mystical) level. Crystal grids, metaphysically speaking, amplify the powers of each gemstone to create a harmonic balance for your hearth and home.
Rose Quartz Sink
If you really want to wash away negative vibes, why not go all-out with actual rose quartz bathroom appliances? There are actually some semi-affordable rose quartz sinks out there, and we can't imagine a more serene, healing environment for your self-care practice.
Succulent Garden
How adorable are these succulents, especially when displayed in crystal and gemstone planters? Dedicate a happy, sunny little corner of your home to your plant and crystal children.
Aura quartz crystals have been enhanced by technology to make them rainbow-hued, but that doesn't make them any less effective at promoting positive vibes. We love this cute little rainbow-themed arrangement — place it near your workspace or home office while WFH to help bring some brightness into your workday.
Crystal Coasters
From Etsy to Anthro, numerous retailers offer gorgeous agate coasters in a plethora of different colors. This is without a doubt the prettiest way to keep moisture rings off your coffee table.
Dedicated Shelf
Add some textural and sculptural interest to your wall art by installing a small shelf just for displaying points, geodes, and agates. Bonus points for creating color schemes like ROYGBIV or ombre patterns.
Necklace Holder DIY
Get a few basic tools out and DIY this stunning necklace display with whatever small crystals you have on hand. The more rows on which to display your prettiest jewelry, the better.
Crystal Terrariums
Who said terrariums are only for plants? They're also ideal for showcasing your sparkliest, most mystical gemstone pieces. These are the most aesthetically pleasing curiosities we've ever come across.
Functional Pieces
Need a little functional piece to hold your matches, or serve as a bookend? Check and check — decorative crystals can do both.
Suncatcher Mobile
Using crystals on a mobile will have the bonus effect of directing light all around your room, creating a cascade of sparkly "fairies" around your space. It doesn't get much more magical than that.
Photo Stands
Try this handy and creative DIY, which involves creating a photo stand out of small crystals and gold wire. This option is perfect for those who want to showcase their tiniest and most precious photographs, like old black-and-white candids or modern Polaroids.
Candle Holders
Another easy way to decorate with crystals? Spring for some quartz candle holders. The combo of gorgeously scented candles and stunning gemstones is sure to raise your vibe.
Crystal Garland
Looking for a way to add a colorful backdrop behind your desk space or above your bed? A crystal garland should do the trick.
Treasure Tray
Keep track of your prettiest possessions with a small treasure tray made out of your favorite crystal. These are perfect for living on top of your dresser, vanity, or desk.
Statement Table
Make a major statement and boost your home's vibes with this stunning crystal table! Pieces like this one are perfect for covered porches, hallway tables, and accent tables.
Moon Shelf
Bring the mystical spirit of the moon into your environment with a crescent-shaped shelf for showcasing all your favorite gems. Considering you can charge your crystals by the light of the moon, this is definitely appropros.
