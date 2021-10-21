The Power Of Gemstones: Here's A Primer Based On Your Life Goals
Natural gemstones have long been thought to have healing properties, from calming your nerves and dispelling negativity to giving you a major confidence boost.
"There has been a huge shift in the last few years toward wellness, personality, and the individuality of a human being. Gemstones are another form of personal expression, which in my opinion is an important aspect of wellness," says Suzanne Kalan, who recently launched an ethically sourced jewelry collection at Patet (we're particularly fond of these baguette earrings).
Here's a primer on the power of gems, which ones to choose based on your life goals, and gorgeous gem gift ideas for yourself or your BFF.
Better Night's Sleep
Amethyst
Trouble catching up on your zzzs lately? You're not alone. Try to keep an amethyst stone on your bedside table. In addition, be sure to remove any technology and clear your bedroom of clutter to create a bedroom designed for sleep, and only sleep (well, and cuddles too).
Love & Friendship
Rose Quartz
Feel the love of friends, family and SOs with this pretty-in-pink stone, which promotes peace, love, and compassion.
Getting Through Hard Times
Clear Quartz
Find the light at the end of the tunnel and gain clarity during hard times with this stone, which represents strength and light.
Confidence Boost
Citrine or Sodalite
Girl, get out there and show the world what you're made of. Whether you need a confidence boost in relationships or career, or just need a self-esteem boost to get you through the day, joy-inducing citrine or sodalite (for emotional balance and self-trust) are the gems for you.
Your Moment of Zen
Aquamarine or Blue Calcite
The calm, soothing, and balancing energy of aquamarine or the tranquility of blue calcite will help you chill out when you need it most.
Protecting + Cleansing
Black Tourmaline
For protection and to push away any negative energy, black tourmaline is the gem to prevent bad vibes from coming your way (a good one to keep at your front and back door, for example).
Creative Spark
Carnelian
For the goddess that you are, this stone brings out your feminine energy and creativity. Get your DIY on with this one!
Featured photo by Amanda Vick on Unsplash.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.