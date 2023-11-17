The Most Popular Pet Names Of 2023
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I don't know about you, but I've always taken the task of naming something very seriously. Whether it was a baby doll growing up, a character in a story, or my fish, I just had to find the right name. If you're in need of the perfect pet name for your dog or your cat, then keep reading because Rover just released the most popular pet names of 2023 — Taylor Swift, Barbie, Ginger Spice, and everyone's The Last of Us fave Pedro Pascal have influenced this year's fur baby names. Now I want to get another pet just so I can use one of these cute pet names!
The Most Popular Pet Names For 2023
Image via Anna Shvets/Pexels
Top 10 Male Dog Names
- Charlie
- Max
- Cooper
- Milo
- Buddy
- Teddy
- Rocky
- Bear
- Leo
- Duke
Top 10 Female Dog Names
- Luna
- Bella
- Daisy
- Lucy
- Lily
- Lola
- Zoe
- Sadie
- Stella
- Bailey
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Pet Names Inspired By Pop Culture
In addition to the top names overall, a lot of this year's best pop culture moments had a huge impact on pet names. The return of the '90s means that Drew Barrymore is up 297 percent, while Ginger Spice is up 47 percent. Britney's popularity grew by 11 percent, Kourtney's grew by122 percent, and Blue Ivy's grew by 243 percent (now I want to see the Renaissance tour film even more!!).
Pedro Pawscal made the list for dogs (and Pedro Pspspcal for cats), while Sophie Turner's Lady Sansa saw a 31 and 43 percent bump for dogs and cats, respectively (the name Joe was down 15 percent for dogs, yikes). Pete (Davidson) is up 4 percent for dogs and 13 percent for cats.
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's friendship popularity continues to grow, and Snoop jumped 12 percent for dogs and 117 percent for cats, while Martha grew by 16 percent for dogs and 193 percent for cats. I'll also let you know that Twitter grew 247 percent among dogs, which is a super cute name, TBH.
Pet Names Inspired By Your Favorite TV Shows
Wednesday Addams grew by 297 percent for dogs, while Enid (110 percent), Gomez (47 percent), and Morticia (26 percent) are big among cat owners. For fans of And Just Like That, our favorite gal pals saw the following growth: Che is up 5 percent for cats and 32 percent for dogs, Nya is up 5 percent for cats and 1 percent for dogs, and Charlotte is up 3 percent for cats and 6 percent for dogs. Apparently pet owners agree with the idea that fans are over Miranda because her name dropped over 30 percent for both dogs and cats.
Inspired by Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval is up 197 percent for dogs and Madix is up 18 percent. The Bear is up 197 percent for dogs, while Carmy is up 157 percent for dogs and 193 percent for cats and Marcus is up 24 percent for dogs and 15 percent for cats.
Image via Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
This Year's Summer Movies Served As Major Inspiration
After the Barbie movie took over the world, I'm not surprised to say that it also influenced a lot of pet names. Barbie grew 23 percent for cats, while Barb grew 93 percent for cats and 12 percent for dogs. Even though Ken saw a 79 percent increase among dogs, the name only saw a 1 percent increase among cats. Greta, however, saw an 18 percent increase among cats. That's Mother!!
After the success ofThe Little Mermaid, Ursula is up 14 percent for dogs and 39 percent for cats and Ariel is up 4 percent for dogs and 5 percent for cats. Flounder, however, is down 65 percent for dogs but up 126 percent for cats, which makes me wonder what kind of connection exists between cats and fish.
Image via Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Names Inspired By Taylor Swift
Yes...thanks to the global popularity of the Eras Tour, she gets her own category here. That's how many names there are!! Both dog and cat names inspired by Taylor Swift's best albums increased this year, from August (9 percent for dogs and 11 percent for cats), to Karma (7 percent for dogs and 29 percent for cats) and Midnight (6 percent for dogs and 10 percent for cats). Taylor is up 21 percent for cats, while Swift is up 133 percent!
The newly hairless Harry Styles is also up — 293 percent for cats and 98 percent for dogs. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shippers will be happy to know that Kelce increased by 135 percent among dog names and 107 percent among cats.
Image via Simona Kidrič/Pexels
The Most Popular Pet Names Inspired By Food
Pop culture wasn't the only pet names this year — food also had a huge impact (as it should). Among dogs, Little Debbie saw a 38 percent increase in popularity. Green Bean's up by 217 percent while Fig and Prosciutto increased by 17 percent and 14 percent, respectively — charcuterie stans unite!
Cat lovers are also coffee lovers, considering Starbucks jumped by 293 percent. Chive increased by 793 percent, Babybel by 593 percent, and Velveeta by 118 percent. Prosecco jumped 793 percent!
Which pet name are you nabbing for your next four legged friend? Let us know in the comments and check out these 46 Cute Dogs Guaranteed To Make You Smile next time you need a pick-me-up.
All data via Rover's Most Popular Cat Names and Dog Names for 2023.
Lead image via Brit + Co
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!