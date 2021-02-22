17 Essentials for a DIY Margarita Bar
If you're going to make margaritas at home, you might as well go big and trick out your bar with the brightest decor and tastiest margarita recipes you can find. What better way to pay homage to the sweet, salty and (occasionally) spicy cocktail that's best served with *all* of the guacamole recipes? From a top-of-the-line blender to a festive rainbow tassel you'll want to hang at all of your parties, we've got 17 essentials for the perfect margarita bar. Fill your DIY piñatas and blow up your balloons, because your margarita Monday is about to get a lot more colorful.
1. Frozen Watermelon Mint Margaritas: If beating the heat is your aim, a frozen margarita is the obvious way to go. Refreshing ingredients like watermelon and mint turn up the cool factor so you can take the margarita bar outside. (via Brit + Co)
2. DIY Fruit Slice Balloons: With nothing but some tissue paper and spray adhesive, you can make some fruity balloons to mimic the fruit in your drinks. Foil balloons work best for this DIY, and you can have them filled with helium at the store if you don't have a tank at home. (via Balloon Time)
3. Urban Outfitters BrüMate Shaker Pint Glass ($35): The rose gold trend isn't going away anytime soon, so you might as well embrace it and upgrade your barware. After you're done shaking, replace the shaker lid with the tumbler lid and sip away.
4. Spicy Grapefruit Margaritas: Infuse a bottle of tequila with jalapeños so adventurous guests can give their margarita a kick. Jalapeños go great with grapefruit, especially with an extra-salty rim. (via Fit Foodie Finds)
5. Uncommon Goods Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses ($28+): Once the margaritas start flowing, tequila shots are soon to follow. Ditch your old spring break shot glasses and invest in a classy set in a rose quartz hue. The best thing about these Himalayan salt glasses is that they're already salty, so you won't have to lick your hand.
6. Sriracha Salt: If you like to add a bit of spice wherever you can, try making some Sriracha salt. It adds a lovely color to your rim and a slight bite to any margarita. Set out several dishes with different infused salts and sugars for your guest to try with their drinks. (via Ladyface Blog)
7. Blood Orange Margaritas: If you're able to find blood oranges, you definitely need to try this margarita. It's sweet in comparison to the classic, but totally refreshing. This one is rimmed with vanilla-infused sugar. (via Eat Drink Love)
8. Mini Emoji Piñata: What situation doesn't require some sort of emoji? Express your innermost feelings with this fun DIY that will get everyone involved. Our vote is for the see-no-evil monkey emoji. (via I Spy DIY)
9. Coconut Margarita: This creamy cross between a piña colada and a margarita will have you longing for the beach. Try freezing coconut water in ice trays to add to all of your margs — blended OR on the rocks. (via I Ate the Whole Thing)
10. Vitamix Pro 750 Blender ($600): You need a heavy-duty blender when making pitcher after pitcher of frozen margaritas. Treat yo'self to one that will stand the test of time and look gorgeous while doing so.
11. Mini Cactus Piñatas: Margaritas are known for being a south-of-the-border cocktail. Celebrate their desert origins by making these mini cactus piñatas that are much easier to make than they look. Plus, they open with the pull of a string, so you can reuse them again and again. (via Oh Happy Day)
12. Cucumber Margarita: Stave off an unwanted hangover with this fresh, antioxidant-rich recipe. The anti-inflammatory nutrients in the cucumber help the liver metabolize alcohol quickly and flush the system. Win-win. (via Hello Glow)
13. DIY Tassel Bunting: This tassel garland is incredibly easy (and cheap) to make. You can customize the colors to match your theme and reuse it for many different types of parties. Hang on the wall behind your bar cart for a fun pop of color. (via Bloesem Design)
14. Target Falon Modern Glam Bar Cart ($171): No margarita bar is complete without… well, a bar. This stylish gold cart is sleek and minimal, so your decor can be the center of attention. Dress your bar cart with cocktail fixings and cute accessories, and set out a bowl of chips and salsa so your guests can munch while they make their margs.
15. Crate & Barrel Miguel Margarita Glass ($13): Sure, you can technically serve a margarita in any glass you want, but it's nice to have the option of serving them in traditional margarita glasses. Pick up a few of these beauties, made from recycled tequila bottles.
16. Crate & Barrel Ona Pitcher ($30): If you're going to invest in a set of margarita glasses, you might as well a stylish pitcher to go with them. A pitcher with a thick rim and an off-center handle like this one will keep your drink cold while also looking beautiful.
17. Original Margarita: Some would argue that the original margarita must be shaken, rather than blended or made in a pitcher. However you prefer to enjoy yours, you should always have a classic margarita recipe in your arsenal. (via Kitchen Swagger)
Follow us on Pinterest for more easy + delicious recipe ideas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.
- How to make a jalapeño pineapple margarita - B+C Guides ›
- How to make an italian margarita - B+C Guides ›
- 12 Ways to Eat a Margarita - Brit + Co ›
- How to make a margarita jimmy buffett would be proud of - B+C ... ›
- How to make margarita mousse - B+C Guides ›
- How to make an amazing single margarita - B+C Guides ›
- This Champagne Margarita Cocktail Recipe Will Replace Your ... ›