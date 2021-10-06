This Pumpkin Donut Recipe Will Be Your Go-To Treat All Autumn
It's October, which is also known as pumpkin recipe season around Brit+Co. While the PSL craze seems to have died down in recent years, there's just no getting away from the fact that pumpkin desserts are simply scrumptious and perfect for autumn. Enter this pumpkin donut recipe. These delicious little rings of dough are the perfect weekend treat, quick breakfast (or breakfast-for-dinner), or after-school snack for kids. Whip them up and give them a try — you're probably going to want to make them again and again.
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup avocado or vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup coconut or brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 15 ounce can pumpkin puree
Toppings:
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and grease or butter a mini 12-count donut pan or a 6-count donut pan.
- In a bowl, add flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Mix until incorporated.
- In a large bowl, add in oil, sugar, and coconut sugar. Beat with a hand mixer or whisk until smooth.
- Add in eggs and vanilla extract and whisk until light and fluffy.
- Add in about a third of the flour mixture and mix until just combined. Stir in buttermilk.
- Add another third or so of the flour mixture and mix until just combined. Add in pumpkin puree and stir again.
- Add in remaining flour mixture and mix until well combined.
- Pipe the mixture into the greased donut pan. This will be baked in two batches unless you have two pans.
- Bake the mini donuts for 10-12 minutes OR full size donuts for 12-14 minutes.
- Remove donuts from the oven and let cool before removing. Pipe remaining dough into the pan and bake accordingly.
- Mix together sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl
- Once the donuts are cool, dip the donuts into the melted butter, then the cinnamon-sugar mixture.
Love pumpkin recipes like this one? Subscribe to our newsletter to get more food hacks and DIYs delivered right to your inbox!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
From Your Site Articles
- Pumpkin Curry Recipe — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 40 Recipes That Use Canned Pumpkin - Brit + Co ›
- 50 Perfect Pumpkin Recipes for Every Halloween Festivity - Brit + Co ›
- 17 Savory Pumpkin Recipes to Spice Up the Season - Brit + Co ›
- 23 Year Round Savory and Easy Pumpkin Recipes - Brit + Co - Brit ... ›
Maggie is a writer and editor based in Chicago (but constantly traveling). She writes primarily about wellness, mindfulness, astrology, and healthy living, and has a background in fitness and yoga instruction.