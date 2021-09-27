This Pumpkin Curry Recipe is *Insanely* Delicious and Cozy
Warm curry is the quintessential meal for cozy nights at home. So when the weather starts to cool down, it's the single most perfect dish to really warm you to your toes. While we would never turn our noses up at a traditional curry recipe of any kind, adding pumpkin into the mix is a creative (and *delicious*) way to make curry even more perfect for fall. So grab your notebook to copy this recipe down, or print this page for future use. This is one of our favorite cold-weather recipes yet.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon avocado or coconut oil
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh grated ginger
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 3 tablespoons red Thai curry paste
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 4 cups peeled and cubed pumpkin
- 28 ounces canned coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon pink salt
- 2 cups broccoli
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- Optional protein: cubed chicken breasts or cubed tofu
Optional Toppings:
- Steamed jasmine or basmati rice
- Cilantro
- Green onion
Directions:
- In a large pot or deep pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add in minced shallot, grated ginger, and minced garlic. Sauté for 2-3 minutes.
- Add in curry paste and stir well. Cook for 2 minutes, then add in sliced bell pepper and cubed pumpkin. Stir and continue cooking for 2 more minutes.
- Add in coconut milk, brown sugar, and salt, and stir. Bring mixture to a simmer. If using a protein, add it in at this point. Cover with a lid and lower heat to medium-low to continue simmering for 20 minutes.
- To make a creamy curry, take about half of the coconut milk liquid and cooked pumpkin (leaving the protein in the pot) and add to a high powered blender. Blend until completely pureed, then add back into the pot.
- Add in broccoli and fish sauce and continue cooking for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Serve with steamed rice and top with fresh herbs.
Notes:
This can be made vegan if the fish sauce is left out and tofu is used as the protein (or protein is left out completely).
Love meal ideas like this pumpkin curry recipe? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more creative recipes just like this one, delivered right to your inbox!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
- 12 Yogurt Curry Recipes for a Warm + Energizing Dinner - Brit + Co ›
- 18 Winter Curry Recipes to Warm You Up RN - Brit + Co ›
- Try This Kid-Friendly Mango Curry Shrimp Recipe That Adults Will ... ›
- 16 One-Pot Curry Recipes to Bring Some Flavor to Your Meals - Brit ... ›
- The Easiest, Cheapest, Yummiest Vegan Curry Recipe You'll Ever ... ›