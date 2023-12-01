How To Make A Dried Orange Garland For Christmas 2023
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When I think of orange garlands, I think of all my favorite period dramas (namely Little Women), and a cozy, warm, and safe Christmas. There's something about the combination of citrus fruits and spices that is inseparable from the holiday season, and that's why we're making an orange garland this year! Below, you'll find some answers to your FAQ's, and a tutorial to help you bring a dried orange garland into your own home. I'm already daydreaming about how to add cinnamon and pine to mine!
What does an orange garland represent?
Orange garlands represent a lot of the sweet and beautiful parts of life. The orange slices themselves symbolize the sun, while the flavor is a perfect representation of a sweet and full life.
How many oranges do you need to make a garland?
Image via Ioana Motoc/Pexels
You'll need a couple dozen orange slices, which means you'll only need a few whole oranges. The slices will also determine how long your orange garland will be. The thinner the slice, the more you'll get out of an orange!
How long does orange garland last?
Image via Andrzej Gdula/Pexels
If you create and store your orange garland properly, you'll able to keep it for around two years.
Does dried orange garland smell good?
Image via ROMAN ODINTSOV/Pexels
An orange garland does smell amazing, especially when they're baking! Similar to cloves, the smell of the dried oranges (especially if you reuse your garland next Christmas) will linger but won't be too strong.
How To Make An Orange Garland
Image via Joyce Adams/Unsplash
Supplies:
- 4-5 large oranges
- Sharp knife
- Cutting board
- Cookie sheets
- Parchment paper
- Paper towel
- Fishing wire or twine
- Optional: Cinnamon sticks, bay leaves, or other decorative elements
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees F.
- Slice oranges thinly, about 1/4 inch thick but can be thinner.
- Pat the oranges dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.
- Arrange the orange slices in a single layer on parchment-lined baking sheets, leaving some space between each slice.
- Bake for 2-3 hours, or until the oranges are dry and slightly crispy. Flip the oranges halfway through baking to ensure even drying.
- Remove the oranges from the oven and let them cool completely.
- Once the oranges are cool, use a skewer or toothpick to poke two holes in each slice, near the top and bottom.
- Cut a length of fishing wire or twine to your desired length.
- Thread the oranges onto the wire, alternating with cinnamon sticks, bay leaves, or other decorative elements if desired.
- Tie the ends of the wire or twine together to secure the garland.
This tutorial was created using AI.
