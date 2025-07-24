It’s looking like Dunkin’ is keeping a keen eye on their competitors, especially when it comes to seasonal offerings. The chain’s fall menu just leaked online, most notably with a release date that’s nearly a whole week before Starbucks ushers in PSL season . Not only is the Dunkin' fall menu speculated to drop first – it’ll also be packed with tons of new items like a never-before-seen Refresher, two sweet latte flavors, and a tasty pumpkin spice pastry.

Scroll on to see everything rumored to join the Dunkin’ fall menu for 2025 – we can’t wait!

Meet The Leaked Dunkin' Fall Menu For 2025 @snackolator Per rumors about Dunkin's fall menu, the seasonal lineup will be refreshed with eight items, five of which are brand-new. Originally posted by foodie account @snackolator, the speculated upcoming offerings look so insanely good. Buzz about the Dunkin' fall menu circulated further after a Dunkin' employee posted about the additions on Reddit. According to the leaks, here's everything joining the Dunkin' fall menu in 2025: Pumpkin Spice Latte (Iced + Hot)

Pumpkin Donuts + Munchkins

NEW! Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher (combines Strawberry Dragonfruit and Blueberry Breeze Refresher flavors mixed with oat milk and topped with cold foam)

NEW! Cereal ‘N Milk Latte (Iced + Hot, espresso plus cereal milk)

NEW! Iced Pumpkin Loaf (pumpkin and vanilla cake swirled together, plus cream cheese icing)

NEW! Kreme Delight Donut (yeast donut filled with vanilla buttercream and topped with chocolate frosting)

NEW! Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns (hash browns topped with bacon crumbles and chipotle aioli)

When does the Dunkin' fall menu come out? Dunkin' According to leaks by fans and Dunkin' employees, the Dunkin' fall menu will come out on August 20, 2025. It's speculated that the fall lineup will be available to order through November 4, 2025.

The Dunkin' Halloween Menu For 2025 Was Just Leaked @snackolator In addition to all the pumpkin spice goodness, the Dunkin' Halloween menu was also leaked. Here's what Dunkin' items are rumored to be available for the Halloween season: NEW! Candy Bar Latte (made with a candy bar-inspired syrup, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and candy topping)

NEW! Spidey Munchkins Bucket (available to purchase filled with 50 Munchkins or empty)

Halloween Sprinkle Donuts

Spidey Donuts

When does the Dunkin' Halloween menu come out? Dunkin' Multiple sources that leaked the Dunkin' fall and Halloween menus cite that the Halloween menu will come out on October 15, 2025 and be available through November 4, 2025. We can't wait for spooky season, especially because it looks like it'll bring some really tasty Dunkin' drinks and treats with it!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Dunkin' news!