Dunkin’s Surprise Summer Menu Just Got Leaked With A Whopping 14 New Items

It appears Dunkin’s summer menu is about to get a nice facelift. Perrumors detailing the coffeechain’s latest seasonal lineup, we’ll be getting a whopping 14 new items to try out that range from Refreshers and frozen coffees to savory breakfast items and sweet donuts!

What’s even more exciting is Dunkin’ is speculated to bring back their beloved cookie dough flavor for a few beverages, which hasn’t been spotted on menus since 2018. Rumored to drop later in June, we’re already marking our calendars for the new additions to Dunkin’s summer menu.

Scroll on for everything that could hit Dunkin’ menus later this season!

@markie_devo Foodie account @markie_devo surfaced the Dunkin’ summer menu rumors in a recent Instagram post, and it immediately caught our attention because so many items are speculated to drop. Per the leaked lineup, the majority of Dunkin’s summer treats will be available on June 25. The items we’re looking forward to the most include the new Peach Cherry Twist Dunkin’ Energy, the new Cookie Dough Melted Ice Cream Frozen Coffee, and, of course, Dunkin’s new summer-themed Munchkins Bucket! The chain will also reportedly be revamping their matcha-making process using new blenders, which means a smoother sip could be in store. Finally, it’s rumored that Dunkin’s famed $6 Meal Deal might get eclipsed by a brand-new $5 Meal Deal, which will include a medium hot or iced coffee and any two Wake-Up Wraps, as opposed to the medium hot or iced coffee, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, and Hash Browns included in the $6 bundle. If this is true, it sounds like the best $5 you can spend on fast food at the moment.

Dunkin' Here’s the full list of everything rumored to hit the Dunkin’ summer menu starting June 25: NEW! Cherry Berry Twist Dunkin’ Energy

NEW! Peach Cherry Twist Dunkin’ Energy

NEW! Strawberry Dream Refresher

NEW! Matcha Process

NEW! Cookie Dough Melted Ice Cream Frozen Coffee

NEW! Mint Chocolate Chip Melted Ice Cream Frozen Coffee

NEW! Butter Pecan Melted Ice Cream Frozen Coffee

NEW! $5 Meal Deal

Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer

NEW! Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap

NEW! Braided Apple Pie

NEW! Star Spangled Specialty Donut

NEW! Summer Beach Munchkins Bucket

Dunkin' The menu leak also claims there will be two new Dunkin’ Refreshers coming our way on July 23: Blueberry Breeze and Golden Hour. The Blueberry Breeze Refresher flavor will reportedly highlight notes of blueberry and juniper combined with your choice of green tea, lemonade, or sparkling water. The Golden Hour Refresher will allegedly contain both Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple flavors and will be made with lemonade.

Dunkin' Finally, per rumors, Dunkin' will offer some in-app exclusives this summer, which include a Mint Chocolate Chip Signature Latte, a Cookie Dough Cold Foam Iced Coffee, and a Chipotle Aioli Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel! Yum!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news + updates on Dunkin's latest summer menu!