10 DIY Products To Have Up Your Sleeve For Almost Any Home Project
As home prices rise, homeowners are still eager to make their house a home, allowing the DIY world to expand almost exponentially. This trendy practice gave birth to so many little-known DIY products that are affordable and surprisingly effective.
But many of these items still feel like a gamble. How long will this really last? Is it really as easy as it looks? Is it worth it?
As a self-declared cheapskate and stubborn DIYer, I tried many, MANY do-it-yourself hacks, products, and tools over the years. Of the slew of products I’ve tried and tested, a few stand among the elite. Add these products to your cart for your next DIY home project, or keep them on-hand for whenever inspiration strikes next.
Rustoleum Tub & Tile Refinishing Kit ($50)
I know this gained recent traction because a few years ago, it was available everywhere. Now? It’s a miracle to find it in stock — and withs good reason. This smelly, yet simple product gives your bathtub or dated tile a total facelift. I used this to “paint”both of my 1980s almond-colored bathtubs and shower inserts. Yes, painted. This is the budget-friendly alternative to ripping out your bathtub or shower surround. The two-step kit comes with 1) your color of choice (I picked bright white), and 2) a sealant that makes it waterproof.
Rustoleum Floor Coating Kit ($70)
Tile can be really expensive to replace and even more tedious to remove yourself. This user-friendly kit is designed to cover and seal your floor while giving it a brand new look. Our bathroom floors were also that awful off-white color, and painting them black was exactly what the room needed. The product description boasts that it can be applied to “a wide range of flooring types including ceramic tile, porcelain tile, concrete, hard wood, laminate, vinyl and more.” It comes in several colors with a matte or semi-gloss finish.
Paint & Sealant Grout Pen ($9)
Maybe your tile is in good shape, but your grout has probably seen better days. It’s not uncommon for grout to get dingy over the year, even when properly maintained. If your tile’s grout needs a bit of a touch up, this fine-tip grout pen can save you hundreds of dollars. It has a precision tip, low odor, and dries quickly for an instant refresh.
Touch-Up Paint Pen (Pack of 2 for $20)
Save yourself a headache or two and stock up on a few of these touch-up paint pens. The refillable pens allow you to keep paint inside and easily cover scruffs, marks, or scratches that inevitably happen in a lived-in home. It keeps paint fresh for up to 7 years so you don’t have to worry about the mess and hassle of finding the paint color, opening the can, and painting the wall — all for just a tiny spot. Bonus points for labeling each color so you know which room it corresponds to.
Brick White Wash Kit ($50)
If your home features brick interior accents, or you have a brick fireplace that feels dated, you can easily refresh it by whitewashing it. This kit eliminates most of the guesswork when it comes to proper measurements and application. You can customize how dark of a wash you want and easily complete this project in a week.
Stain Markers ($15)
No need to panic over scratches or stains on your wood furniture — this pack of markers and wax crayons allows you to discreetly cover up imperfections. The pack comes with a variety of shades that can be used by themselves, or in tandem to customize the color. If you’re shopping secondhand, these are a must. They revive well-loved pieces and restore them to their former glory without much effort.
Leather Repair Kit ($25)
Leather that’s been used and loved often tends to show wear and tear that seem irreversible. I’m here to tell you it’s possible to revive that beat up leather couch of yours, and it luckily doesn’t involve spending hundreds of dollars for it to be reupholstered. This leather repair kit allows you to mix the perfect shade of leather and bring your old couch back to life.
Peel-and-stick Wallpaper ($36)
Renter-friendly wallpaper has been around for awhile, but if your earlier experiences were negative, I highly encourage you to try again. Peel-and-stick wallpaper has come a long way in terms of durability, available patterns, and ease of installation. Most brands make their wallpaper in this less permanent design, which relies on a self-adhesive to hold to your wall rather than a wallpaper paste. The best part is that if you change your mind or move out, it peels right off. You can find every pattern under the sun, as well as some finishes to get your creative wheels turning. For example, this marble wallpaper/contact paper can adhere to countertops or desks for a faux marble finish that looks expensive but isn’t. Additionally, removable wall decals are hugely popular if paint isn't an option, or you’re worried about getting clean lines.
Decorative Window Film For Style And Privacy ($10)
If you live close to your neighbors, you may always be choosing between privacy and natural light. These decorative window films allow light to filter in without having your home on display to the whole neighborhood. Not to mention, some bounce light in a fun and unique way that acts as art itself. You can even find some pretty stunning “stained glass” variations that add character and charm to your home while also being practical. It’s absolutely simple to do and can even be cut to fit your specific window.
Magnetic Garage Door Accents ($17)
Curb appeal can be a big expense and headache. But small changes can ultimately make a big impact, and that’s what I love about these magnetic garage door accents. They stick right to your garage door without impeding its use, but still add a custom, high-end look. It seems silly to ever invest in a new garage door or “real” accents when something this realistic and easy exists.
We’re so quick to “buy new” rather than fix things in our home, but having an arsenal of DIY products that you can rely on to refurbish your old stuff will give you so much freedom in your home. These budget-friendly and simplistic projects will save you money, time, and effort when creating your dream space.
Header image via Blue Bird / PEXELS