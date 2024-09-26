10 Best Brow Gels To Look Way More Put-Together Than You Feel
Nothing is more heartbreaking than fumbling your eyebrow routine because you chose not to use brow gel. Let's have a moment of silence for the pencils, powders, and pomades we've used that just didn't cut it...
Now that we've mourned the asymmetrical shop of horrors we tried to call eyebrows, we're here to let you in on a little secret: there's hope for those makeup-free days! All you need are one of the 10 brow gels we've found to look refreshed in the morning.
Typology
Typology Fortifying Brow Gel Pea Peptides + Plant-Based Keratin
One of the best brow gels out there is Typology's. The minimalist tube houses a pea peptides and plant-based keratin that not only makes your brows look good, but they also promote growth! Between the 98% naturally-derived ingredients and their benefits, you'll look awake in no time!
P.S. It's made in France, so we have a feeling our fave girl from Emily in Paris has this stashed in her makeup bag.
Sephora
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Jumbo
It seems like all the best brow gels have amazing microfibers to make sure each strand of hair is coated with product. In Benefit Cosmetics' case, they're big on making sure your brows look as natural as possible.
The design of the brush makes sure things won't be super messy when you're swiping the waterproof eyebrow gel on, making it easy for you to look like you didn't cram for your exams overnight.
Credo Beauty
Gen See Arch Support Brow Powder Gel
Brow gels are meant to 'lock' your brows in place without leaving behind gunky residue — and that's exactly what Gen See's Arch Support formula does. It's a vegan product that helps give your face a little more definition with it's poignant hold. You'll receive a natural arch that doesn't make you look surprised all day which is our favorite part.
Kosas
Kosas Air Brow Lifting Treatment Gel
We've mentioned Kosas' products before, so trust us when we say you need their Air Brow Lifting Treatment Gel. This is the clear version for anyone who cares more about adding volume to your brows more than you want to deepen the color of them. Here's what you can find in the formula:
- Biodegradable Plant-Based Microfibers — promotes fullness of brows
- Castor Oil — promotes natural growth of brows
- Panthenol Provitamin B5 — restores brows to their former glory
- Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 — supports overall health of brows
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for having some of the best eyebrow products on the market, but this new Brow Freeze Gel may pay them dust. It's a wax-gel hybrid that features a state-of-the-art applicator that's meant to hug the shape of your brows. We all know that no two brows are alike so it's about time someone creates something with a little more intention!
Thrive Causemetics
Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Semi-Permanent Eyebrow Gel
We're used to seeing the typical shades of brow gels, but Thrive Causemetics kept people of all ages in mind when creating their Instant Brow Fix Semi-Permanent product. You'll find something that matches your eyebrow's color from brown to grey! Yes, we said grey. You also won't get that stiff look that some gels can give you and that's all because of the MicroPigment Technology.
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel
Do you need an eyebrow gel that's going to give you over 20 hours of performance? Try MAC Cosmetics' Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre product! You'll get a tinted look that simultaneously offers fuller brows. Plus, it's waterproof and sweatproof which means you can take from a bar crawl to all night dancing.
Amazon
NYX Cosmetics The Brow Glue
Seeing the name of this eyebrow gel may be confusing, but we promise you're not going to be putting actual glue on your brows. Unlike the white stuff we used to put on our hands to peel off, this goes on clear and is nowhere near sticky. You'll get 16 hours of fuller brows that you can furrow as much as you want.
Ulta
L.A. Girl Set It Clear Brow Gel
Did someone say fragrance-free? L.A. Girl did with their eyebrow gel! We can't get over how well this drugstore product gives luxury brands a run for their money. The formula's lightweight and costs less than $10. You can't beat the price nor the fact it's going to deliver the cutest brows you'll ever have while on a budget.
e.l.f. cosmetics
e.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift
We were slightly confused when we realized this brow gel doesn't come in a tube, but the 4.5 rating suggests it doesn't matter to customers! It provides the kind of hold we wish we'd had on the unlucky umbrella that turned upside down during the worst rainstorms and helps shape brows too!
You will have to purchase e.l.f.'s Brow Lift Applicator, but you'll still be paying less than $20 for both products so it's a win-win!
