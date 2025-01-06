See Emma Stone’s Super Short “Nutmeg” Pixie Cut Transformation
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Emma Stone made waves when she showed up to the A Real Pain premiere in September with a wig (fans are convinced she shaved her head for Yorgos Lanthimos' new movie Bugonia) — but she made an even bigger statement when she showed up to the 2025 Golden Globes with a chic new pixie cut! The bold hair choice is equal parts chic and edgy, and basically confirms 2025 will be a year of vintage style. I'm totally here for it!
Keep reading to see Emma Stone's brand "nutmeg" new pixie cut.
Emma Stone rocked a chic new hairstyle on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Emma Stone paired her new 'do with a strapless, bright red, custom Louis Vuitton dress, complete with a belt featuring a bow detail. Considering red was THE color of 2024, I think this was the perfect shade to welcome the new year, and it complements her auburn hair and natural lip super nicely!
"Emma Stone’s gorgeous Nutmeg Pixie! 💃We wanted to keep her natural and close to her own color, and just like natural hair, cameras and lighting will change how its photographed," hairstylist Tracey Cunningham says on Instagram. "I glossed her with @schwarzkopfusa vibrance allover 8-0/10 + 7-55/10 + 7-57/10 + 9-7/10 with 6 vol for 20 mins and then on top I layered another gloss 0-77+0-55+0-77 with 6 vol for 5 mins. And afterwards she washed it out to with @olaplex No 4 and No 5!"
Emma Stone reportedly shaved her head for her new movie.
At the premiere of A Real Pain, Emma Stone showed off the edge of her wig to Kieran Culkin's wife Jazz Charton, but it's not the first time in 2024 Emma's hair (or lack thereof) was the center of attention.
The actress was seen walking around London in August of 2024 with a beanie hiding her buzzcut, and all the secrecy has really got me wondering — will her hair in the movie be a totally new color? Or will it feature funky patterns? Only time will tell.
What kind of hair does Emma Stone have?
Despite being known for her red hair, Emma Stone is actually a natural blonde. "Weirdly, I identify myself with
red hair a bit more," she told Elle Canada in 2013. "I felt like myself for a while when I first dyed it blond, but the grass is always greener, you know? – or always redder or blonder on the other side...Studios are paying to change it, so it’s a fantasy to have all these different hair colours."
“When I dyed my hair red again, my best friend since I was 11 walked into my apartment and said, ‘You know, you look funnier as a redhead — you looked like such a b—ch when you were blonde,’” Emma joked in a 2011 interview with NJ.com.
What do you think of Emma Stone's new pixie cut? It wasn't the only memorable moment from the awards show, either. Demi Moore's acceptance speech brought us to tears and Zendaya showed off her new engagement ring! 2025 is already off to a very good start.
