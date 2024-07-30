Elle Marr's "Your Dark Secrets" Is The It Girl Of Summer Thriller Books
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
My happy place is reading a good thriller book that leaves me guessing until the inevitable huge plot reveal. It's not that I never know something shocking will happen, but it's a matter of answering the looming "What?" that lingers throughout. Lucky for me, Elle Marr's Your Dark Secrets kept me on my toes while I read it. Seriously, the first chapter alone had me pacing back and forth in my bedroom.
Jana Foo Photography/Ellemarr.com
Being that it's her sixth thriller novel that hits shelves today, Elle Marr's discovered how to let her own curiosity set the tone for the stories she writes. "Each story, for me, has been very unique in how it has come about from how I've rooted out the origin of my characters, their insecurities, their hangups, etc." She loves comparing this to archaeology — as the author, she's digging around to discover the skeletons of her characters and the greater story overall.
Marr's career seems just as fast-paced and hectic as her exciting stories — her fifth book The Alone Time just came out in May. The author, who sometimes prioritizes deadlines over her own sleep, told me, "It's a struggle as a writer and being a mother. I have two small kids and so it's a constant game of 'What are my priorities?'" In spite of having to frequently ask herself this question, Elle Marr skillfully delivers another gripping book that readers will absolutely enjoy.
Because I'm not stingy, here's a full review of the book that doesn't spoil anything!
My Initial Thoughts About "Your Dark Secrets"
Jasmine Williams
We're not supposed to judge a book by it's cover, but that's honestly part of what makes me want to pick one up. The first thing I noticed is how the varying shades of deep pink contrast with indigo and I thought, "This feels like a slasher book that's set in different locations." I also took note of a woman's pair of eyes and lips which made me think that an important figure will be at the center of the story.
From the moment I started reading the first chapter, I discovered I was right about one of the main characters because Addison Stern commands attention. It's clear she takes her job seriously and will stop at nothing to protect a client who's in a mortifying situation. Determined to regain control of the situation, Addison does something that may make you have two reactions — "Who does she think she is?" or "Wow, she's gutsy and I love her!" It doesn't seem like there's an in-between feeling.
Admittedly, this tugged at annoying part of me that made me wonder if Addison was going to be a character I love to hate. Despite my initial thoughts, I decided there was only one way to tell — keep reading.
First Impressions Aren't Everything
Jasmine Williams
One of the most distinct messages in Your Dark Secrets is to understand first impressions aren't everything. We can see or meet someone for the first time, and think we have their entire life figured out. But Elle Marr does a great job showing that her characters are complex individuals whose traumas or careers call for a bit of ruthless behavior. And unfortunately for those of us who love to take things at face value, there's a catch 22 that comes with each character you encounter.
On one hand, Addison can be seen as a shrewd, cunning powerhouse, but she's also experienced a form of neglect and poverty that makes her terrified to go back to those places. The same thought process can be applied to Connor. He's not a black and white character that you can place a singular label on. He's also running from a part of his past while also trying to rebuild his present life courtesy of a hard-to-stomach betrayal.
The more Elle Marr weaves Addison and Connor's lives together, the more I was able to see that our definition of a protagonist can often be limited. It's almost like watching Batman as an adult and realizing how much Bruce Wayne's actions are fueled from the trauma of witnessing his parents' death at a young age.
These characters are flawed, but still have 'redeemable' qualities that make them the perfect suspects in a plot that's bigger than they could've anticipated.
My Final Verdict
Jasmine Williams
By the time I reached the last three chapters, I wanted to scream in frustration — but, it's not for the reason you think.
I kept trying to piece together any easter eggs I thought were noteworthy and still came up short. The people I thought had something to do with the wild goose chase Addison and Connor were on turned out to be victims. And the other people that could've had a murderous motive? Well, they were just pricks.
However, the responsible parties who orchestrated the events in Your Dark Secrets made me sputter and slam the book shut. After I caught my breath, I uneasily made peace with how easy it is to ignore tiny red flags because we love to give people the benefit of the doubt. It's the main reason I chose to read the book twice in a row.
I needed to understand how some people are able to fly under the radar while letting others take the fall for their terrible deeds. I also wanted to to confront my own tendency to believe that everyone has a bit of 'good' inside of them.
I'll say this — any book that makes me question my first impressions, relate to even just a portion of someone's trauma, and leaves me unable to speak at the end is one I'm going to recommend to anyone who'll listen.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Buy "Your Dark Secrets" Here!
Amazon
Your Dark Secrets by Elle Marr
Watch my full interview with Elle Marr and check out the best books to read based on your mood once you're done
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.