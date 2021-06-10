18 Summer Day Dates For You and Your S.O.
This summer finally feels close to normal with the chance to really spread your wings and get outside with the one you love. After a year of being cooped up together, rekindle that spark with a day date that rivals any date night. From playing tourist in your own city to revisiting the location of your first date, these day date ideas will heat up your summer in a good way. Enjoy a little romance TLC with your partner with one or a few of these ideas (book one a week/month?) and turn a few into a double date with your besties. Happy Summer for two!
Plan A Sunset Picnic
Photo by Devon Divine on Unsplash
Whip up the fixings for the perfect summer picnic or simply order a pizza, grab a bottle of wine and blanket, and enjoy the sunset with good food and conversation. Cuddles included.
Plan A Photo Scavenger Hunt
Photo by Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash
Come up with a theme and each make a list of things to find on your photo scavenger hunt. Then grab your cameras or phones and get to work. Hit your favorite ice cream shop after to share your favorite pics.
Go On A Food Crawl
Photo by Jonas Allert on Unsplash
Sure, you *could* opt for a traditional pub crawl or you can go on the hunt for your city's best fried chicken, best tacos, or best french fries. Don't forget to share!
Take A Bike Ride
Photo by Alisa Anton on Unsplash
Find a trail near you and hop on your bikes, with the plan to make pitstops along the way for time together.
DIY A Home Project Together
Photo by Roselyn Tirado on Unsplash
Get around to that home project you both have been meaning to get to and make a date of it! Play music, make snacks, and plan breaks to get outside. There's something comforting and zen about working on a project and enjoying creative time together.
Hit A Bookstore
Photo by Josh Felise on Unsplash
For book lovers, browse (and support!) a local bookstore and bring your new reads to a park nearby to enjoy the solitude together.
Wine Taste
Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash
Wineries are popping up everywhere — find one near you and make a day of it!
Take A Class Together
Photo by Edgar Castrejon on Unsplash
Take an in-person cooking, art, or dance class together to brush up on skills you're passionate about or want to learn. Prefer to stay home? Check out Brit + Co's creative classes online too!
Have A Beach Day
Photo by Deedee Geli on Unsplash
Ah, nothing like getting to the coast for a relaxing and fun date at the beach. A little getaway does a relationship good!
Revisit Your First date
Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash
Remember where you first met or went on your first date? Go back and rekindle those first date feelings!
Go On A Hike
Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash
Nature has a way of calming the soul and there's sometimes no better way to bond than when you're on a hike and feeling super chill.
Have A Coffee Date
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
Or an iced coffee date? Keep it simple with a trip to a local cafe, a little hand-holding, and chit-chat about anything but work and responsibilities. *Pretend* like you're on that first date again.;)
Plant A Garden
Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash
Spruce up your outdoor space while bonding in nature — win-win!
Visit a Farmer's Market
Visit your local farmer's market with recipe in tow and then come back home and cook a summer meal together!
Be a Tourist
Photo by Shelby Cohron on Unsplash
Play tourist in your own city or town with a scheduled staycation. Visit your favorite museum, park, cafe, bowling alley, mini golf center, or whatever suits your tastes.
Go Horseback Riding
Photo by Anna Claire Schellenberg on Unsplash
Find a local ranch and book a horse ride with your favorite partner.
Stay In Bed
Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash
Make breakfast in bed, binge on your favorite shows, and never leave the house. Dreamy!
Road Trip
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash
Find a destination just a couple hours away and either make a day of it in a locale totally different from yours or make it an overnight! Make a special playlist as a reminder of this impromptu day.
Where are you going on your next date? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.