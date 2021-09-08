Stay Motivated With These 17 Fall Activewear Styles
There's nothing like a cute new pair of leggings to motivate you to get back to the gym — or at least walk around the block! It's always hard to stay active when temperatures start to cool and all we want to do is be cozy, but we all know the physical and mental benefits of moving your body every day. Whether you're trekking to an early morning HIIT class or squeezing in a few minutes of mindful movement when you can, you don't need to break a sweat to spruce up your fall activewear options. We've rounded up the best picks of the season for you.
Allbirds Women's Natural Run Form Tank ($68) and Women's Natural Legging ($98)
This season, make a point to swap out your synthetics for Allbird's new line of activewear, made from all-natural and breathable fibers.
Arket Printed Nylon Anorak ($129)
Make sure you stash a lightweight, water repellent anorak in your gym bag so you never get caught in the rain on your way to class.
On Cloudstratus ($170)
While you can still get out for a road run, try On's new Cloudstratus sneaker for extra cushioning without extra weight. Not to mention, the colorful style is cute enough for a coffee run, too.
NikeCourt Victory Skirt ($55)
We're not ready to give up the tennis skirt trend just yet. Pair the preppy style with a white sweatshirt or rugby shirt to keep this style in rotation well past Labor Day.
Girlfriend Moss Bike Unitard ($78)
Forest green will be another preppy favorite for fall, and makes us want to grow our onesie workout collection with this playful unitard.
GAP 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Puffer Vest ($128)
Before full-on puffer jackets take over our wardrobe, transition with a trendy puffer vest over your leggings (or sweats).
Good American Strap Back Halter Bra ($59) and Core Power Legging ($99)
Summer's swirly prints get a fall makeover in neutral colors that are now activewear-approved.
Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle ($190)
Stay cozy on the way to class with a shearling-lined pair of Birkenstocks.
Alo Yoga Seamless Ribbed Bra ($54)
Whether your climate calls for a matching pair of biker shorts or leggings, the new raspbery ribbed sets from Alo are altogether irresistible.
APL Techloom Phantom Sneakers ($165)
Swap summer's crisp white sneakers (that maybe aren't so white anymore) with a fresh pair of trainers in a fall-friendly palette.
FP Movement Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket ($148)
Arguably the best part about fall fashion? Sherpa jackets and coats. Wear on your way to a workout class, out for a hike, or, of course, to brunch.
Splits59 Blake TechFlex Sports Bra ($78) and Sam TechFlex High-Waisted Legging ($128)
Looking cute in a cool, colorful set is sometimes the only thing that will motivate us to get to the gym — whatever works, we say!
Outdoor Voices Pickup 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt ($88)
Replace your worn out hoodies with a bright half-zip sweatshirt to help put a smile on your face, even when waking up early to work out doesn't.
WSLY High Waist Nylon Shorts ($88)
For a sporty weekend look, nylon shorts are our new favorite. Grab a pair before it gets too chilly to wear them.
Amazon Pleated Tennis Skirt ($24)
Another way to make the tennis skirt trend work into fall? Add a fall color (or basic black option) to the mix.
BP. Zoe Cross Band Faux Fur Slide Sandal ($50)
Don't overlook the importance of keeping your toes warm on the way to a workout class. These adorable fur slides will be just the ticket.
Subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest activewear and fashion content from B+C!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Outdoor Voices Just Launched an Activewear Version of Cher's ... ›
- Your Most Compelling Reason to Run Yet = Ellie Goulding's ... ›
- This Maternity Activewear Helps Pregnant Women Work Out in Style ... ›
- Outdoor Voices and Allbirds Just Collaborated on the Activewear of ... ›
- Sneak a Peek at Carrie Underwood's New Activewear Line - Brit + Co ›
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.