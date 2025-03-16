15 Meatless Monday Recipes That Are Totally Filling

Going meatless on Mondays doesn’t mean you have to settle for the same boring salads or bland pastas . With the right recipes, you can enjoy hearty, flavor-packed meals that are just as satisfying as your favorite meat-based options ! Whether you’re craving something cheesy, crispy, or full of bold spices, these meatless Monday recipes will keep you coming back for more.

Scroll on for 15 easy Meatless Monday recipes that’ll keep you full and satisfied!

Brittany Griffin Big-Batch Pressure-Cooked Vegan Chili This vegan chili is super hearty since it's loaded up with quinoa and three kinds of beans. Don't fret about the flavor, either – it gets its semi-spicy effect from chilis, chili powder, onion, cayenne, and salt! (via Anna Monette Roberts for Brit + Co)

Sarah Anderson Carrot Hot Dogs We bet you've never had hot dogs like this before! Crafted using carrots that are sautéed in maple syrup, coconut aminos, and water then briefly grilled for texture, they turn tender and oh-so flavorful. From there, you can top 'em with just about anything you want! (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)

Sarah Bond 10-Minute Chickpea Salad This quick chickpea salad would make a great lunch for your meatless Mondays. It requires zero cooking, yet still fills you up with protein from the chickpeas and zesty Greek yogurt dressing! (via Sarah Bond of Live Eat Learn for Brit + Co)

The Edgy Veg Tater Totchos You've heard of nachos, but what about totchos?! These loaded tater tots are both vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, but thankfully, they've still got plenty of cheese – vegan cheese, that is! (via The Edgy Veg)

Feel Good Foodie Vegetarian Burrito Bowl This veggie burrito bowl is basically the epitome of 'we have Chipotle at home.' It only takes 40 minutes to make, and you're sure to have plenty of leftovers if you're eating for one! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Vikalinka Creamy Tomato & Spinach Tortelloni For a cozy dinner at home, this creamy tortelloni will cure every single one of your cravings. It's veggie-packed, with tons of tomato and spinach to boot. (via Vikalinka)

Completely Delicious Roasted Brussel Sprout & Gruyere Quiche You can never go wrong with a simple quiche, especially when you toss in some seasonal veggies. This recipe works great for breakfast and dinner alike! (via Completely Delicious)

Kathryn's Kitchen Jalapeño Popper Pizza With the spicy notes of jalapeño poppers, this pizza also supplies lots of cheese for you to indulge in on meatless Mondays. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

Munching with Mariyah Vegan Sheet-Pan Fajitas These vegan fajitas are perfect for your meatless Monday plans because they’re loaded with bold, smoky flavors, packed with nutritious veggies, and they come together effortlessly on one pan for easy clean-up! (via Munching with Mariyah)

The Real Food Dietitians Greek Portobello Mushroom Vegetarian Gyros Rivaling your favorite Greek takeout spot, these veggie-packed gyros still come complete with all the best toppings, including a super fresh tzatziki sauce! (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Averie Cooks Chickpea & Kale Thai Coconut Curry Hearty, packed with plant-based protein, and bursting with rich, comforting flavors, this Thai-inspired curry is ideal for chilly nights. Plus, it's made all in a one-pot! (via Averie Cooks)

The Girl on Bloor Veggie Tofu Scramble For breakfast, you've gotta give tofu scramble a try. It's just as protein-rich as scrambled eggs, but you can also load it up with veggies like red pepper, red onion, spinach, and mushrooms for added nutrients! (via The Girl on Bloor)

Takes Two Eggs Gochujang Brussels Sprouts This vegetarian side dish would work wonderfully with an Asian-inspired meal, whether it's a meatless Monday or not. Spicy, umami, and salty flavors take the forefront to make every bite so heavenly. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Vanilla and Bean Cheesy Vegetarian Tofu Enchiladas These baked-to-perfection tofu enchiladas will keep your Tex Mex cravings at bay with tons of spicy, smoky flavors and plenty of plant-based protein. (via Vanilla and Bean)

Cozy Cravings Zucchini Lemon Risotto This lemon risotto with zucchini is a dream. It's light yet creamy, plus, it's fairly simple to make if you're in a pinch for lunch or dinner. (via Cozy Cravings)

