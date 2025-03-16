Your March Horoscope is here...

15 Meatless Monday Recipes That Are Totally Filling

Meredith Holser
By Meredith Holser Mar 16, 2025
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

Going meatless on Mondays doesn’t mean you have to settle for the same boring salads or bland pastas. With the right recipes, you can enjoy hearty, flavor-packed meals that are just as satisfying as your favorite meat-based options! Whether you’re craving something cheesy, crispy, or full of bold spices, these meatless Monday recipes will keep you coming back for more.

Scroll on for 15 easy Meatless Monday recipes that’ll keep you full and satisfied!

Big-Batch Pressure-Cooked Vegan Chili

Brittany Griffin

Big-Batch Pressure-Cooked Vegan Chili

This vegan chili is super hearty since it's loaded up with quinoa and three kinds of beans. Don't fret about the flavor, either – it gets its semi-spicy effect from chilis, chili powder, onion, cayenne, and salt! (via Anna Monette Roberts for Brit + Co)

Carrot Hot Dogs

Sarah Anderson

Carrot Hot Dogs

We bet you've never had hot dogs like this before! Crafted using carrots that are sautéed in maple syrup, coconut aminos, and water then briefly grilled for texture, they turn tender and oh-so flavorful. From there, you can top 'em with just about anything you want! (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)

10-Minute Chickpea Salad

Sarah Bond

10-Minute Chickpea Salad

This quick chickpea salad would make a great lunch for your meatless Mondays. It requires zero cooking, yet still fills you up with protein from the chickpeas and zesty Greek yogurt dressing! (via Sarah Bond of Live Eat Learn for Brit + Co)

Tater Totchos

The Edgy Veg

Tater Totchos

You've heard of nachos, but what about totchos?! These loaded tater tots are both vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, but thankfully, they've still got plenty of cheese – vegan cheese, that is! (via The Edgy Veg)

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

Feel Good Foodie

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

This veggie burrito bowl is basically the epitome of 'we have Chipotle at home.' It only takes 40 minutes to make, and you're sure to have plenty of leftovers if you're eating for one! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Creamy Tomato & Spinach Tortelloni

Vikalinka

Creamy Tomato & Spinach Tortelloni

For a cozy dinner at home, this creamy tortelloni will cure every single one of your cravings. It's veggie-packed, with tons of tomato and spinach to boot. (via Vikalinka)

Roasted Brussel Sprout & Gruyere Quiche

Completely Delicious

Roasted Brussel Sprout & Gruyere Quiche

You can never go wrong with a simple quiche, especially when you toss in some seasonal veggies. This recipe works great for breakfast and dinner alike! (via Completely Delicious)

Jalape\u00f1o Popper Pizza

Kathryn's Kitchen

Jalapeño Popper Pizza

With the spicy notes of jalapeño poppers, this pizza also supplies lots of cheese for you to indulge in on meatless Mondays. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

Vegan Sheet-Pan Fajitas

Munching with Mariyah

Vegan Sheet-Pan Fajitas

These vegan fajitas are perfect for your meatless Monday plans because they’re loaded with bold, smoky flavors, packed with nutritious veggies, and they come together effortlessly on one pan for easy clean-up! (via Munching with Mariyah)

Greek Portobello Mushroom Vegetarian Gyros

The Real Food Dietitians

Greek Portobello Mushroom Vegetarian Gyros

Rivaling your favorite Greek takeout spot, these veggie-packed gyros still come complete with all the best toppings, including a super fresh tzatziki sauce! (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Chickpea & Kale Thai Coconut Curry

Averie Cooks

Chickpea & Kale Thai Coconut Curry

Hearty, packed with plant-based protein, and bursting with rich, comforting flavors, this Thai-inspired curry is ideal for chilly nights. Plus, it's made all in a one-pot! (via Averie Cooks)

Veggie Tofu Scramble

The Girl on Bloor

Veggie Tofu Scramble

For breakfast, you've gotta give tofu scramble a try. It's just as protein-rich as scrambled eggs, but you can also load it up with veggies like red pepper, red onion, spinach, and mushrooms for added nutrients! (via The Girl on Bloor)

Gochujang Brussels Sprouts

Takes Two Eggs

Gochujang Brussels Sprouts

This vegetarian side dish would work wonderfully with an Asian-inspired meal, whether it's a meatless Monday or not. Spicy, umami, and salty flavors take the forefront to make every bite so heavenly. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Cheesy Vegetarian Tofu Enchiladas

Vanilla and Bean

Cheesy Vegetarian Tofu Enchiladas

These baked-to-perfection tofu enchiladas will keep your Tex Mex cravings at bay with tons of spicy, smoky flavors and plenty of plant-based protein. (via Vanilla and Bean)

Zucchini Lemon Risotto

Cozy Cravings

Zucchini Lemon Risotto

This lemon risotto with zucchini is a dream. It's light yet creamy, plus, it's fairly simple to make if you're in a pinch for lunch or dinner. (via Cozy Cravings)

