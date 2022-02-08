This Beef Brisket Slow Cooker Recipe Is Perfect For Super Bowl Sunday
Roll out the Super Bowl snacks and delicious dip — the big game is almost here. Whether you're hosting a crowd or just watching the game at home with your closest crew, do the event justice with these insanely delicious, juicy, and tender slow cooker brisket tacos. You can personalize them with your choice of toppings or just go with what we have here. Whether you keep things classic or make some creative taco recipes, sticking with slow cooker recipes will surely make things more convenient, so you can truly enjoy game day.
Slow Cooker Beef Brisket Tacos
Ingredients:
- 4-5 pounds beef brisket
- 2 teaspoons pink salt
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups barbecue sauce
Taco Supplies:
- Tortillas
- Green onion
- Cilantro
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Greek yogurt or sour cream
- Extra barbecue sauce or slow cooker brisket sauce
- Limes
Directions:
- Place brisket into a container or bowl. Mix salt and spices together and rub all over brisket top, bottom, and sides. Put the brisket into the refrigerator and let sit with the dry brine for a few hours or overnight.
- Pour a little of your favorite barbecue sauce to coat the bottom of a large slow cooker. Place brisket fat side up into the slow cooker and pour remaining barbecue sauce over it. Set slow cooker on low for 8 hours.
- Once the brisket is done, carefully remove and place on a cutting board. Slice the brisket against the grain, removing any big pieces of fat still left.
- If desired, skim the fat from the sauce remaining in the slow cooker and reserve to drizzle sauce on top of the brisket or the tacos when serving.
- Assemble tacos with brisket and desired toppings.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
