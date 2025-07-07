The problem with workout clothes is that you can't just re-wear them the same way you re-wore that cute going-out top from two days ago. You just sweat your butt off, and they stink. Once you wear a workout set, just throw them in the wash. But what if the amount of times you work out does not correlate with laundry day? It's safe to say you need to expand your workout wardrobe. If you want to avoid spending hundreds of dollars, but still want a variety of workout sets to slay in... to Amazon we go!

Here are 8 dependable (and super cute) workout sets to add to your fitness routine for less.

Amazon OQQ Seamless Ribbed 2-Piece Set This set is super simple yet so perfect for any kind of workout. With a seamless ribbed design throughout each piece, you get tons of stretch that allows you to move freely and comfortably. It also comes in 12 different colors so you can easily switch things up depending on your mood!

Amazon Olchee Acid Wash Yoga Set There are so many workout sets to choose from on Amazon, but this one is truly eye-catching. With high-waisted shorts and a top with modest coverage, this combo is superbly flattering on any body type. The waistline tucks in your tummy during any type of workout, and the material is undeniably durable. While sifting through many radiant reviews, I decided to get one for myself – you can, too, for only $20.



Amazon Attraco Tennis Dress Set I know I'm not the only one who's hopped on the pickleball wave recently — and like everyone else, I'm obsessed. If you're like me, I strongly urge you to get yourself a cute little tennis set like this one for your next game. This $40 set is a great high-quality option, complete with built-in shorts and pockets for extra security!



Amazon Enerbloom Yoga Jumpsuit Though this technically isn't a set, I am a sucker for a one-piece anything. Sometimes, it makes my life easier knowing there's only one component to my outfit — I can just toss it on and go. This super cute workout romper is stretchy, breathable, and even has pockets to stow away your phone and fave lip balm. It's currently available in six adorable colors for $23 (was $30).

Amazon Buttergene Workout Set This workout set is a great option if you prefer to wear long sleeves when working out. It's very snug, but it hugs you in all the right places. This light compression is ideal for activities like sculpt classes or easy runs. I would recommend sizing up if you don't want it to fit too tight. This duo comes in 13 colors and can belong to your workout wardrobe for just $30!

Amazon Anrabess Workout Romper This jumpsuit makes for a comfy and cute workout 'fit. The loose shorts are fantastic if you don't want to deal with tight bottoms – perfect for activities that require a lot of quick movements, like tennis or running. Plus, it's a great Free People dupe! This pick comes in 12 different colors for $37 right now (was $40).

Amazon RxRxCoco Seamless Workout Set What a fun strappy piece to add to your collection! This highly rated set caught my eye for the top alone — the back is gorgeous — but upon further investigation, there's so much more to it. The quality of the material is both comfortable and fits so flatteringly. Plus, if you like a scrunched booty short to perk up your bum during gym sessions, you should absolutely get this set for only $27.

Amazon Suuksess Seamless Ribbed Workout Set If you tend to opt for leggings versus shorts, this $28 set is perfect for you. The fabric is thick, so it won't be see-through, lasting you though tons of workouts. Though it comes with a halter top, it still provides some nice support and coverage in whatever activity you're up to!

