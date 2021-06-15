15 Festive Birthday Desserts That Aren't Cake
You may have a hunch that a lot of your nearest and dearest are born during the summer months, and, as it turns out, you're onto something. According to a study from DailyViz, July, August, September, and October are the most popular birth months in the United States, with September ranking at number one. If you tie that to one of our favorite topics — yes, we're talking about birthday cake — that means there's bound to be many slices on your plate in the near future.
But since one can get tired of even the best things in life, why not switch it up a little? These 15 desserts are every bit as delicious and festive but also a whole lot more unexpected.
Lisa Frank Milkshakes
We've been suckers for Lisa Frank since the '90s, which, coincidentally, is about the time our milkshake addiction developed. Put 'em together, and you've got these bright beauties. (via Brit+Co)
White Russian Cake Pops
Flowers, check. Sweet treat, check. Kill two birds with one stone, and arrange a bouquet of white Russian cake pops in a glass. (via Brit+Co)
S'mores Pie
If whomever you're celebrating prefers pie over cake, we highly recommend this s'mores number for summer birthday vibes. (via Brit + Co)
Raspberry Pink Champagne Floats
We once believed nothing said "celebrate good times" like some bubbly. Now that we've discovered these champagne floats, we stand corrected. (via The Cookie Rookie)
Fruity Pebble Macarons
One part nostalgia, one part dessert, and one part colorful cheer, these macarons are asking to be artfully stacked and served. (via The Novice Chef)
Glittery Fortune Cookies
Made with just three ingredients: cookies, white chocolate, and assorted sprinkles, these celebratory cookies come with personalized birthday wishes right inside. (Brit + Co)
Frozen Mocha Oreo Bars
What do you get when you combine one part Oreo crust, one part espresso mousse filling, and one part hot fudge? A chilled dessert that'll bring anyone to the yard. (via NeighborFood)
Croquembouche
This French dessert is typically served on happy occasions, and we can see why. With flavors of rhubarb and chantilly cream, this one's red hot. (via Patisserie Makes Perfect)
Gooey Marshmallow Funfetti Cookies
Make no mistake about it: These are cookies. But they do have that birthday-esque funfetti vibe about them. (via Chelsea's Messy Apron)
Watermelon Margarita Push Pops
Nothing says summer like a juicy watermelon. And nothing says summer celebration like watermelon margarita popsicles. (via Brit+Co)
Cake Batter Ice Cream Cupcakes
Yes, they're kind of like cake, but as far as we're concerned, cupcakes stuffed with cake batter ice cream are their own category of bliss. (via Sprinkle Some Fun)
Rainbow Donuts
Rainbows just feel like a party, and donuts, well, feel like something we'll take any excuse to celebrate with. (Pot of gold optional). (via Brit + Co)
4-Minute Mini Madeleines
Take a cue from the inventor of the cronut, and decorate the table with bowls of these delectable mini madeleines. Bonus: They take a mere four minutes to bake. (via Brit+Co)
Pull-Apart Confetti Birthday Cake Bread
Impressive for its creativity but easy to whip up (thank you, refrigerated store-bought biscuit dough), this spirited take on monkey bread brings back all the childhood memories. (via Brit+Co)
Raspberry Crumble Muffins
For all intents and purposes, a muffin is simply a cupcake without icing. Pop a candle in one of these crumbly delights, and you've got yourself a birthday-worthy breakfast. (via Brit+Co)
We love birthday cake as much as the next person, but sometimes we want to shake things up. Whether you love cupcakes, milkshakes, or popsicles, these summer birthday recipes will celebrate the birthday kid/adult in style.
