The 20 Best Cookbooks Written By Women
Whether you're a bit of a klutz in the kitchen, or you've seen enough episodes of Chopped to feel confident whipping up a four-course meal, it's never a bad idea to brush up on fresh recipes and meal-prep tips to fuel your at-home diet. We compiled the best cookbooks on Amazon (all written by female chefs, too) that'll help you get creative with everyday eats and master the foundations of cooking. See our top recommendations ahead, and get ready to say hello to your new favorite dinner, dessert, and cocktail recipes.
Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat: A Cookbook by Molly Baz ($30)
This is is the perfect book for food lovers looking to become better, more efficient cooks. Think recipes that are big on flavor, low on effort.
Time to Eat: Delicious Meals for Busy Lives: A Cookbook by Nadiya Hussain ($19)
Inspired by her hit Netflix show, Nadiya Hussain teaches us how to make quick and easy recipes, plus offers up meal prep ideas to make eating deliciously during the week simple.
Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously by Renée Paquette ($22)
These feel-good, feel-fancy meals, appetizers and cocktails will inspire all home cooks to make something creative and yummy for themselves or for a room full of friends.
The Honeysuckle Cookbook: 100 Healthy, Feel-Good Recipes to Live Deliciously by Dzung Lewis ($15)
Here are over 100 healthy, delicious and quick Asiain-influced recipes to cook at home. Just wait! There's more! You can check out Dzung Lewis's YouTube Channel for even more meal inspo.
Eating Out Loud: Bold Middle Eastern Flavors for All Day, Every Day: A Cookbook by Eden Grinshpan ($19)
Mix and match exciting flavors with traditional ingredients to create Middle-Eastern-inspired recipes packed with taste and texture.
Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over by Alison Roman ($26)
Entertain large crowds or an unexpected visitor with recipes that pay attention to the important details while still being easy to execute.
Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence by Claire Saffitz ($23)
Everyone can be a dessert person with these step-by-step recipes that put a spin on your everyday sweet treats.
Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal Prepped, and Easy Comfort Foods: A Cookbook by Tieghan Gerard ($15)
A cookbook from our very favorite food blogger, Tieghan Gerard. She brings us everything we love about the Half Baked Harvest Cookbook and breaks it down to the basics to make it more manageable for day to day life.
Cherry Bombe: The Cookbook by Kerry Diamond and Claudia Wu ($34)
Sift through a collection of recipes from chefs, bakers, food stylists, pastry chefs and more created by the indie magazine, Cherry Bombe, about women and food.
Southern Grit: 100+ Down-Home Recipes for the Modern Cook by Kelsey Barnard ($30)
Enjoy your Southern comfort food favs but with a modern twist.
Coming August 10, 2021
Getaway: Food & Drink to Transport You by Renee Erickson with Sara Dickerman ($24)
Travel all across the world while staying in the comfort of your kitchen with these recipes and cocktails inspired by travel to Rome, Paris, Baja California and more.
A Table: Recipes for Cooking and Eating the French Way by Rebekah Peppler ($18)
Enjoy the charm of French cuisine no matter where you are with this cookbook and styling guide that makes you feel as if you are travelling through France with your closest gal pal.
In Pursuit of Flavor: The Beloved Classic Cookbook from the Acclaimed Author of the taste of Country Cooking by Edna Lewis ($18)
Inspired by her childhood in a Virginia farming community, Miss Lewis shares timeless recipes, personal anecdotes, techniques to maximize flavor and more.
Jubilee (Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking) by Toni Tipton-Martin ($21)
Delve into beautiful and culturally diverse recipes and stories from two centuries of African American chefs.
That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life: Creative Gatherings and Self-Care with the Cheese by Numbers Method by Marissa Mullen ($16)
Master the cheese plate with over 50 easy to make spreads that will be just as Insta-worthy as they are delicious.
Zoë Bakes Cakes: Everything You Need to Know to Make Your Favorite Layers, Bundts, Loaves and More by Zoë Francois ($19)
Celebrate any occasion (a birthday, a wedding or just another week night) with a variety of decadent cakes and treats.
Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant and Unfussy New Favorites: A Cookbook by Deb Perleman ($17)
Explore recipes that with time will become your very own. From side dishes to main course meals, find your favorite dish for just another week night or an important occasion.
The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Two: Perfectly Portioned Recipes for Healthier Fried Favorites by Gina Kleinworth ($12)
Air Fryers are all the rage lately. Here is a cookbook for whipping up an air fryer meal for you and a partner, roommate or friend that saves time but doesn't skimp on flavor.
Love & Lemons Cookbook: An Apple-to-Zucchini Celebration of Impromptu Cooking by Jeanine Donofrio ($24)
Mix and match ingredients, listed in this cookbook from A-Z, to make beautiful food with anything you might have available in your pantry.
The Happy Cook: 125 Recipes for Eating Every Day Like It's the Weekend by Daphne Oz ($19)
New to the kitchen or a seasoned expert? Either way this book is for you! Daphne Oz from The Chew provides easy, healthy and delicious time-saving recipes that make cooking less intimidating and more fun.
