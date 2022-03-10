Everything You Need To Know About Pistachio Milk, The Next Non-Dairy Craze
I am a big fan of plant milk (and pistachio milk) for one very simple reason: I've never been able to drink regular milk but I *love* creamy dishes. That has made for some interesting meals. But once dairy-free milk really became mainstream, soy milk, almond milk, and oat milk allowed me to indulge in the lattes, Alfredo, and ice cream that I couldn't have before. Keep reading to see how pistachio compares to other non-dairy drinks, and for some fun recipes!
The Benefits
In addition to being vegan, lactose-, and gluten-free, pistachio milk has some benefits that other plant milks don't offer. It has a lower water footprint than almond milk, meaning that the pistachios need less water than the almonds to grow. Pistachio milk also has minimal added oils, unlike oat milk, *and* it won't spoil as quickly as dairy milk.
The Breakdown
I compared Táche Pistachio Milk to the Planet Oat Original Oatmilk and Almond Breeze Original Almond Milk to get an idea of how the health benefits compare in each serving size:
- Táche has 80 calories per serving compared to Planet Oat's 90 and Almond Breeze's 60.
- There are 7g of sugar in Táche, while there are 4g in Planet Oat and none in Almond Breeze.
- Táche has the least amount of sodium, clocking in at 110mg while Planet Oat has 120mg and Almond Breeze has 150mg.
- Both Táche and Planet Oat have 2g of protein, while Almond Breeze only has 1g.
- The price points also differ — Táche comes out to almost $8 a carton, while Planet Oat and Almond Breeze cost $4 and $3, respectively.
Pistachio Milks To Try
Táche Original Blend ($48 for 6)
Don't worry if you're super attached to your morning latte — this original blend is great for frothing and they even designed it especially for warm beverages! Whew.
Elmhurst Pistachio Milk ($7)
This milk only has six ingredients, without any of the gums or oils you might find in other nut milks. It's buttery and creamy enough to add to coffee or enjoy on its own!
Three Trees Pistachio Milk ($42 for 6)
Not only is pistachio milk a great addition to your coffee or cereal, but it's good for food too. Add this Three Trees blend to your chia pudding, cakes, or waffles.
How To Make (And Use!) Pistachio Milk
@cenicia987 Dreamy pistachio milk #pistachiomilk#nutmilk#pistachio#latteontheway♬ Sunday - HNNY
Making pistachio milk is as easy as making other nut or oat milks — grab some pistachios, water, and a cheesecloth, and you're set. Just remember to soak the pistachios overnight before blending.
@coffeebae97 ✨pistachio milk✨ latte 🤍🙂 mhm so delish — i’m obsessed 🤩 #OurType#coffeetok♬ Jake24.17 Falling in Love - Seb Thomas
Honey and pistachio milk make for an excellent addition to any cup of coffee. Don't have an espresso maker? Just brew a really strong batch in your regular maker.
@yellowbellykelly 🥛🍓✨ #pistachiomilk#tache#milkpunch#cocktailideas#cocktailrecipes#cocktailrecipe#fyp#fypage#bartender♬ Pretty - Coco & Clair Clair
Pistachio milk isn't limited to matcha or coffee! Try this punch that features strawberries, oranges, and a bit of rum for your next spring brunch.
If you're loving pistachio milk, subscribe to our email newsletter and check out our online cooking classes for more ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Make Vegan Dark Chocolate Truffles in 5 Easy Steps - Brit + Co ›
- We're Going Nuts for National Pistachio Day With This Rose and ... ›
- Freeze! 23 Vegan + Paleo Ice Cream Hacks - Brit + Co ›
- You'll Want to Travel the World for These New Starbucks Drinks - Brit ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!