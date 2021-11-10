13 Soup Recipes On TikTok That Will Keep That Winter Chill Away
From chilled soups that keep the summer heat away to chicken noodle soup when you're feeling sick, it seems like soup has some magical, mood-lifting properties. There are tons of quick and easy recipes for last-minute meal planning, and more high-end recipes for when you need a therapeutic night in the kitchen. We searched TikTok for some of the tastiest and most colorful recipes that will give you plenty of soup-spiration!
Classic Tomato Soup
@shreyacookssss
Reply to @katarina.stantic I refuse to believe anyone can mess up tomato soup 😭🤚🏽#tomatosoup #soup
Since the measurements for this classic soup are a 'taste it as you make it' situation, it's very hard to mess up! Since we already know that this dish goes great with grilled cheese, swap the cheddar with baked brie or gouda for a new take on a traditional 'wich.
Wonton Soup
@jasmineandtea
Reply to @linjay30 Chinese takeout recipes pt. 3 - wonton soup! Full recipe on IG #easyrecipe #asianfood #learnontiktok #jasmineandtea
Why get takeout when you can just make it yourself? You probably have a lot of these ingredients in your kitchen already. These wontons are easier to make than they seem, but if you're not a huge fan of shrimp or pork, get creative with dumpling fillings like cheese, veggies, or tofu.
15-Minute Hot + Sour Soup
@tiffycooks
Who doesn’t love soup? #easyrecipes #soup #vegetarian
Hot and sour soup is a great recipe for the winter because not only will it warm you down to your toes, it's chock full of vitamins, iron, and magnesium. Plus, since it only takes you 15 minutes, it's a snap to make!
5-Minute Potato Bacon Soup
@mommapeaches5
#soup #soups #baconsoup bacon potato soup ranch bacon soup #fypsoup #fypbacon #fiveminutesoup 5 minute soup #potatosoup #fypシ #baconfyp #baconfamily #coldnights #soupytime #potatoesoftiktok
Any recipe that can be made in a Crock Pot has a thumbs up from us! The great thing about this soup is that you can totally customize it to fit your needs. Dairy sensitivity? Swap the cheese for a non-dairy alternative. Not a bacon gal? Cut that out altogether and voilà!
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
@cheysingh
Did you know Broccoli Cheddar soup is incredibly quick and easy to make? #broccolicheddarsoup #goodsoup
If you or a member of your fam isn't a fan of broccoli (we've been there), then this is the recipe for you. It's super easy to hide the green veggie in this cheesy, creamy soup that everyone will love.
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
@nutritiouslynikki
it’s fall, y’all!🍂 this lemon chicken orzo soup is something i’ll be making all season long! #healthycooking #soup #fallrecipes
Even though Orzo looks like rice, it's actually just rice-shaped pasta. Not only is it easier to eat than some other kinds of pasta, it's a great source of iron, zinc, and B6. The addition of lemon, chicken, and carrots just makes us love it even more.
10-Minute Dumpling Soup
@seemagetsbaked
Emergency 10 min soup. Grab some frozen dumplings and this bad boy. #soup #recipe #dumpling #foodtiktok #fyp
It's super frustrating to open the fridge at dinner time and realize there's nothing to eat. Emergency soup to the rescue! This 10-minute recipe is quick, easy, and tasty, which makes it a great backup dinner plan. Go with frozen dumplings or make your own for a customizable recipe.
Tomato + Boursin Soup
@shicocooks
I am not a big fan of soups, but this…🤤🤤🤤#soup #boursin #food #learnontiktok #JDVaporMaxShuffle
This creamy soup is almost like two meals in one. You can make the full soup recipe or stop before you put it the tomatoes and cheese in the blender for a warm, autumnal charcuterie board!
Baked Vegetable Bisque
@plantyou
Home Cooked Soup #homecooked #soup #souptok #veganrecipe #bakedfetapasta
The only thing we love more than the fact that this soup is full of veggies is that it's so tasty it'll make you want to eat your veggies every day. It's full of nutrients and fiber for a meal that's sure to leave you feeling satisfied.
Garlic Soup
@traziarae
Thank you @foodwithliz for the amazing recipe!!! I LOVED it!! Perfect soup for those cold rainy days! #learnontiktok #tiktokcook #cook #easyrecipes
If you're a serious garlic lover like us, you'll love this soup. Feel free to add a few more potatoes for a thicker soup, or more milk if you like a runnier consistency. Vampires beware!
Harira Moroccan Soup
@moribyan
How to make traditional Moroccan Soup - Harira! #Ramadan #harira #recipe #soup #iftar
Harira is a classic Moroccan soup that's usually eaten to break the Ramadan fast. With tons of seasoning, herbs, and meats like lamb or beef, this soon is soon to become your go-to all year long.
Garlic Cream Soup From "Ratatouille"
@tatianabellator
One of my favourite soups of all time!! 🤤Tag me if you make it on either TikTok or IG!! #frenchrecipe #souprecipe #frenchcuisine #ratatouille
We've never wanted to make a fictional recipe more than the yummy dishes in Ratatouille. Creamy, garlicy, and warm, this soup pairs very well with some white wine and it'll transport you straight to a night in Paris.
Egg Drop Soup
@jasmineandtea
Reply to @jasmineandtea Chinese takeout recipes pt. 2 - egg drop soup #easyrecipe #asianfood #homecook #jasmineandtea
Anyone else always eat this soup when they're feeling under the weather? We had no idea it was this simple to make and now we'll definitely be making it regularly. Homemade wonton strips are just the finishing touch we needed.
