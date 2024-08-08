14 Gluten-Free Appetizers For A Tasty Start To Any Meal
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Gluten-free eaters know the struggle is so real when it comes to finding good dishes that don't upset the ol' tummy. More often than not, making your own meals at home is the best way to play it safe from restaurant-induced stomach aches – but you can actually achieve restaurant-level appetizers, main courses, anddesserts super easily. Start off with one of these gluten-free appetizers, and experience the magic for yourself.
Forks and Foliage
Blistered Shishito Peppers
These blistered peppers with burrata cheese are a total fork-and-knife job, but they're so worth it. The spice mellows out perfectly, thanks to the creamy, light balls of cheese. (via Forks and Foliage for Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Gluten-Free Avocado Fries
These avocado "fries" are coated in a gluten-free breadcrumb mixture for maximum enjoyment without ever weighing you down. Plus, any appetizer that doubles as a finger food is prime pickings in our book. (via Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
Honey Whipped Goat Cheese with Pomegranate
This whipped goat cheese absolutely deserves a spot on your dinner table. It's light, tangy, and sweet, which can help offer a nice flavor reprieve before a heartier, savory main course. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
The Edgy Veg
Vegan Grazing Platter
When in doubt, make a charcuterie board. Just load it up with all of your fave GF snacks, and boom, pre-dinner is taken care of. Take this pretty vegan platter as pure inspiration! (via The Edgy Veg)
Bowl of Delicious
Fried Halloumi Bites with Spicy Honey
Halloumi is so yum, so if you haven't tried it by now, try whipping these lil' bites up for your next spread of gluten-free appetizers. It's pungent and tangy, much like goat cheese, but has a lot firmer texture, which helps keep these fried finger foods intact! (via Bowl of Delicious)
Crowded Kitchen
Carrot Tart with Pesto
Use some GF dough or puff pastry to wrap up this savory tart, then slice it into small pieces to serve a crowd! The earthy carrots are complemented perfectly with pistachios, pomegranate seeds, and some cheese. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Half Baked Harvest
Crispy Jalapeño Cream Cheese Buffalo Cauliflower Taquitos
These taquitos are wrapped with corn tortillas, making them certifiably gluten-free. Everyone's bound to love anything buffalo-flavored. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Averie Cooks
Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are one of our favorite gluten-free appetizers to make, whether they're for a strictly GF crowd or not. This iteration is packed with a deliciously cheesy pimento filling that feels nothing but comforting. (via Averie Cooks)
A Spicy Perspective
Maple Glazed Prosciutto Wrapped Sweet Potatoes
Maple, prosciutto, and sweet potato? Consider us hooked. The saltiness of the meat will instantly balance out the sweetness of the sweet potato, so you can get a complex bite every time. Bonus points if you serve these bad boys with aioli or ranch. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Earthly Provisions
Easy Fresh Corn Salsa
This flawlessly fresh corn salsa is a tasty ode to summer produce. All the legwork lies in the chopping, but once you're done with the cutting board, you'll toss everything into a bowl, and viola! (via Earthly Provisions)
Vanilla and Bean
Charred Jalapeño-Lime Guacamole
Guac is a total classic gluten-free appetizer, as long as you serve it with some high-quality corn chips. This big green bowl also assumes some unique smoky flavors from the charred jalapeños! This makes a very reliable (and yummy) starter for Taco Tuesday. (via Vanilla and Bean)
The First Mess
Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Vegan Green Goddess Dressing
Smashed potatoes truly are the best thing since sliced bread. Indulge in a starchy, crispy bite using this appetizer recipe. The green goddess dressing is non-negotiable. Mind = blown. (via The First Mess)
Forks & Foliage
Baked Feta with Olives and Honey
Grab some GF crackers or bread to dip into this sweet-yet-salty skillet appetizer! The feta will absorb all the honey and olive brine for a bite that's undeniably Mediterranean. (via Forks & Foliage)
Feel Good Foodie
Zucchini Tater Tots
Zucchini tater tots are a must-make when it comes to gluten-free appetizers. Once they're baked to browned perfection, you won't even taste the squash. (via Feel Good Foodie)
