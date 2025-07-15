The $5 Trader Joe’s Find I Always Finish In A Day (It’s Dangerous)

One thing about Trader Joe’s is they’re going to make snacks that are ultra-addictive. From sweet treats to savory bites, there’s a small lineup of finds I have to be especially… careful around. That includes one very special refrigerated dip that somehow, every time I buy it, disappears within a single day – it’s that good! If you like snackin’ on all things salty, spicy, and creamy, you’re going to be hooked on this $5 Trader Joe’s item.

Scroll on to discover the deliciously dangerous Trader Joe’s find I can’t help but finish in a day!

Trader Joe's So… salty, spicy, and creamy. That’s exactly what Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip is, and so much more. This tub starts with a smooth, blended base of cream cheese, sour cream, and Monterey Jack before being packed with bits of white meat chicken breast that’s generously seasoned with cayenne pepper sauce, vinegar, and garlic. This is what gives it that undeniably classic Buffalo flavor – one of my absolute favorite flavors out there – and keeps me coming back for more.

Trader Joe's I typically enjoy Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip as a mid-day snack when it’s not quite dinnertime, but I feel noticeably peckish. What I really love about it (other than its tangy taste that encourages bite after bite) is that it’s actually filling, thanks to the little bulky bits of chicken breast mixed in. I enjoy scooping it straight out of the tub with everything from baby carrots to crackers – or even TJ's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips if I’m feeling extra indulgent… and spicy.

Trader Joe's I’ve found this $5 dip can also be easily enjoyed beyond its original dipping intentions. It’s impressively versatile for adding to pasta salads as a thick and creamy sauce, spreading onto sub sandwiches, or folding up into air-fried tortilla wraps for a little homemade taquito moment. If you’re a dipper at heart, you’ll also be the life of the party if you bring it to potlucks, tailgates, and picnics – though you might not want to share!

Reddit The last three times I’ve purchased Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip, I’ve emptied the tub within a single day. It’s dangerous in this way, but oh-so yummy at the same time. If you're not adding this find to your cart, I truly believe you’re missing out on the best savory snack around! Luckily, unlike other items, it’s a permanent addition to TJ’s dip section, so it should be fairly easy to find. Happy snacking!

