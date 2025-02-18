OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Here's your first look at the movie.

Nicole Kidman's "Twisted" New Thriller Is For 'Little Fires Everywhere' Fans

holland movie nicole kidman
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 18, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Nicole Kidman is still at the top of her game, and she's not slowing down. After projects like Expats, Babygirl, A Family Affair, and The Perfect Couple, the iconic AMC spokeswoman returns for a "twisted" new thriller, titled Holland, from the director of Sebastian Stan's Fresh. While it might not have the same cannibalistic turn of events that Fresh gave us, it's going to be just as "wildly unpredictable." I'm so sat!

Here's everything we know about Nicole Kidman's new movie Holland, coming to Prime Video in March.

What is the film Holland about?

holland movie

Prime Video

Holland Plot

In Holland, Nancy Vandergroot (Nicole Kidman) leads the perfect life in Holland, Michigan as a teacher and homemaker alongside her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and their son (Jude Hill). But when Nancy and her coworker (Gael García Bernal) pick up on a secret, everything changes — and they realize their lives were never so perfect after all.

"There's an odd sort of offbeat humor about it that we're hoping people get and enjoy," director Mimi Cave tells People, and TBH the whole thing is totally reminding me of all the secrets in Little Fires Everywhere.

Is the movie Holland out yet?

holland release date

Prime Video

Holland Release Date

We can't watch Holland just yet, but it drops on Prime Video March 27, 2025, so we won't have to wait long! The movie will make its premiere at the SXSW festival on March 9.

Who's in the cast?

holland cast

Prime Video

Holland Cast

Holland stars Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Jude Hill, and Gael García Bernal.

For director Mimi Cave, Nicole was the perfect leading lady, and her role in To Die For was a good reference point for the character of Nancy. "She plays this incredibly undertone comedic lead and I knew she had that in her, but maybe just hasn't, you know, been in a role [like that] in a while," Mimi tells People. "She is so funny, so deeply funny."

Where was Holland filmed?

holland nicole kidman prime video

Prime Video

Nicole Kidman's Holland filmed partly at Windmill Island (which is on location in Holland, Michigan), but the majority of the movie was filmed in Clarksville, Tennessee (via Wood TV 8).

holland prime video

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Nicole shared a look at filming Holland when she posted this snowy photo to her Instagram story. "Springtime snowfall in Holland, Michigan!" she says.

Are you excited to see Nicole Kidman's new movie? Check out the latest news on Big Little Lies season 3 because Shailene Woodley promises "it's coming!"

pop cultureentertainmentnicole kidmanmovie

