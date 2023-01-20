12 Multitasking Products For People Who Hate Clutter
Let’s be real: We all have too much stuff. Too many clothes, too many shoes (we know, perish the thought), too many knick-knacks, kitchen tools, and tiny random items that we end up throwing in drawers. And there are some people in the world who absolutely cannot stand the sight of clutter. The idea of a “junk drawer” horrifies them. Keeping our house keys strewn in a random corner rather than in a key bowl puts them in a sweat.
It’s the sight of an organized and tidy home that excites them the most. And we all know at least one person who is dedicated to a clutterless lifestyle (even if it’s you), which can make things tricky when it comes to gift giving. Instead of giving them more stuff, opt for things that help them keep their home spotless and junk-free. (You’ll want some of these things for yourself too!)
The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up ($9+)If they haven’t already devoured this book by the organization queen herself, they simply must give it a read. Kondo’s unique approach to creating a tidy and organized home has helped millions of people.
Amazon Kindle ($99)Do you have an overflowing bookshelf? While we would never recommend you get rid of every single book you own, you can still off-load some of the titles you don’t really care about or have already read and get some digital copies that can be easily and tidily stored on a Kindle.
West Elm Yamazaki Magnet Key Hook Tray ($26)
Sometimes, even a key bowl seems like too much clutter. For people who really want a dedicated space for absolutely everything (or just lose their keys a lot), this adorable and handy key hook is an excellent addition to the entryway.
Wall Mail Organizer With Chalkboard ($160)
Get that pesky clutter off your desk and into something that’s far more accessible and eye-pleasing. This organizer can keep all your important items neat and clean (not just your mail). Plus, you can write important deadlines on the chalkboard back.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot VacuumSometimes clutter also means all that dust and debris that’s constantly on the floor. If you struggle to keep your floors so clean you can eat off them (not that you actually would), employ this robot vacuum to sweep them spotless.
Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Entryway Organizer Light Brown ($37)Those of us who aren’t lucky enough to have a dedicated mudroom can improvise by getting some extra storage. But you don’t have to resign yourself to plastic bins to keep your everyday shoes and umbrellas. This pretty bamboo organizer is both function and aesthetic rolled into one. So efficient. Tidy people love efficiency.
west elm Pure Sand Ceramic Vases ($9+, was $25+)
Not into keeping giant plants or herb gardens on your sill? No worries. You can still bring the outdoors inside with these adorable minimalist vases that look wonderfully coordinated on any surface without making it look busy.
Periea Handbag Organizer
How many lip balms, packs of gum, tubes of hand lotion, pens, and other tiny items have you lost in your bag over the years? Don’t spend another second digging through your gigantic purse. Grab this useful insert that will help you organize all of your little odds and ends — all you have to do is pick a size and a color!
Shoe Slotz Space Saver
Okay, okay. Even if you’re trying to stay clutter-free, we won’t suggest getting rid of your shoes. Instead, you can store them in a much cleaner way with this space-saving closet organizer. Hey, we will always say yes to more space for shoes!
Urban Outfitters Maura Jewelry Holder ($29, was $39)As much as those trinket dishes look cute on your dresser, they can get awfully cluttered. This simple jewelry stand helps you keep all of your favorite jewelry neat and easy to access without having to deal with tangles.
Cambridge Shirt Boxes ($29+)
Instead of having all of your clothes, accessories, games, or random things strewn around the house, keep them cleanly tucked away in these storage boxes. The larger version can even store bigger items like blankets or pillows.
Clear Stackable Organizer Trays ($7)Transform that junk drawer into one you’re not embarrassed to open. These clear trays will make sure you can see all of those odds and ends neatly put in their place.
