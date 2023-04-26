Treat Mom To This DIY Spa-in-a-Box This Mother’s Day
May is just a few days away, and that means we’re starting to think about Mother’s Day at B+C. Moms deserve the best. They work hard, they deal with teenagers that think everything is “soooo boring” (come on, yours did, right?), and they are always there to give you a hug when you need one. Since they are the ultimate multi-taskers, we think this day is an important one for them to relax. For today’s mother’s day gift idea, we’re going to make the sweetest spa-in-a-box for you to gift your mama. We’ve got three DIYs and a few other must-haves for your kit below.
First, find cute containers, like this Rifle Paper recipe box ($40), mason jars ($15/set of 8), and a bath salt spoon. In addition to the DIY spa recipes below, you can add store-bought gifts, including:
1. EOS Organic Lip Balm ($6/set of 4): Made with love, these lip tints are crafted from essential oils and other ingredients your mom’s lips will adore.
2. A&G Soft Abstract Soap With Wash Pouch ($10): Mom won’t want to use this soap it’s so pretty. But once she does, she’ll be completely taken by the smell. So good!
3. Essie Nail Polish ($4): Once mom has emerged from the bathroom, spend some QT with her and give her a manicure.
DIY Face Mask
You’ve been staring at her face since the day you were born. You’ve watched her face change over the years, and you love every new wrinkle. Treat her with a DIY face mask.
Face Mask Ingredients:
- half a cucumber
- juice from half a lemon
- ⅓ cup oatmeal
- 1 tablespoon honey
Pour your mask into a jar and make a cute label.
DIY Bath Salts
Bath Salts Ingredients:
- ¾ cup Epsom salts
- ½ cup coarse sea salt
- ⅓ cup baking soda
- 4 drops rose essential oil
- 2 drops vanilla essential oil
- 6 drops vitamin E oil
Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl, mixing them together with a spoon.
Pour your mixture into a jar and tie a label around the top.
DIY Body Scrub
Body Scrub Ingredients:
- 1 cup Epsom salt
- ½ cup almond oil
- 4 drops lavender essential oil
- 2 drops butter cream essential oil
- crushed petals from one rose bud
Mix the first four ingredients in a bowl.
Then crush and tear the rose petals into tiny bits and add them to the mix. Pour your scrub into a bottle and you’re all set!
Your mom is going to be blown away by your thoughtfulness when she opens up this box and sees your homemade goods. Want to add a couple more DIYs? Try these from B+C!
- Lavender Sachet: if you want to go the extra mile, DIY an adorable bag of lavender for mom’s intimates drawer.
- Patterned Candles: To create the right ambiance in the “spa,” make these patterned candles with tissue paper and a hair dryer.
Of course, mom will also need some bubbly, some plush white towels and a vase of fresh flowers -- your choice!
