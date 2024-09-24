Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale Is Packed With Insane Deals On Skincare, Makeup, And More
Ulta (AKA one of our favorite places on earth) just kicked off their Fall Haul sale, and it’s packed with deals on practically everything, from hair care to makeup. If your everyday beauty essentials are running low, now is the perfect time to run (don’t walk) to Ulta, because this sale includes up to 40% off! Some more notable deals you’ll be excited about include:
- Buy two, get one free NYX products
- 30% off dermatologist-recommended skincare
- Up to 30% off viral skin faves
- 25% off Not Your Mother's hair products
- Buy one get one 50% off Kitsch products
- 25% off Kristin Ess hair products
- 30% off minis
Scroll on for the best deals on our favorites from the Ulta Fall Haul sale!
Skincare Deals
Ulta
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser for Dry Skin
Dry skin is the bane of our existence once fall and winter hit. This gentle face cleanser combats dryness, starting with the very first step of your skincare routine. Now $15, was $20.
Ulta
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
One of the best face cleansers for dry skin recommended by dermatologists, this CeraVe pick also helps support the skin's natural barrier with ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Now $13, was $17.
Ulta
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
This affordable cleanser is ideal for all skin types since it's really gentle on the skin. It's gluten-free, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free. Now $9, was $13.
Ulta
Derma E Anti-Acne Oil-Control Matte Moisturizer with Salicylic Acid
This "skin-balancing" moisturizerhelps clear and prevent breakouts. It also targets any redness and irritation that comes along with acne-prone skin. Now $15, was $22.
Ulta
La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil
Your skin will be treated to "long-lasting, 24 hour hydration" after using this cleansing oil. It's a helpful alternative to traditional face cleansers with a unique oil-to-form formulation. Now $15, was $20.
Hair Care Deals
Ulta
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
This curl-enhancing treatment not only helps curls, waves, and coils stay in place, but smooths them out and leaves a lasting shine on your locks. It's one of our faves! Now $10, was $14.
Ulta
Kitsch Rice Water Protein Hair Shampoo Bar
This $14 solid shampoo bar "repairs damaged follicles and ends," encouraging healthy hair growth and an undeniable shine. It's part of the buy one get one 50% off Kitsch products deal, so you can easily pair it with a coordinating conditioner.
Ulta
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Hair dryer brushes are an easy one-stop-shop for styling your hair. Since this one dries and shapes your hair at the same time, your getting-ready sesh will take half the time. Now $49, was $70.
Ulta
Kristin Ess Hair Weightless Shine Working Serum for Frizz Taming + Hair Smoothing
Bugged by your frizzy hair? This working serum tames flyaways, frizz, and helps to lock in moisture for a shiny, smooth effect. Now $11, was $15.
Ulta
Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque
Treat your locks to this "antioxidant-rich" hair mask if you notice it's feeling brittle and dry! It nourishes your hair with with 98% naturally derived ingredients for a "shinier, smoother" look and feel. Now $7, was $9.
Makeup Deals
Ulta
Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer
This velvety-soft bronzer is a great pick for warming up your makeup looks, especially in the dead of winter when it's seemingly impossible to maintain a tan. It comes in 6 shades infused with infused with skin-loving murumuru butter. Now $11, was $16.
Ulta
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Vegan Lip Oil
This lip oil earned rave reviews from our editorial team for being "magical" and "so glossy." It comes in 14 different shades to help you find your perfect match, and trust us – it'll quickly become your go-to lip product! This $9 lip oil is part of the buy 2 get 1 free NYX deal at Ulta right now.
Ulta
Real Techniques Iconic Blend + Set Makeup Sponge Duo
You know your makeup sponge needs an upgrade. They can get dirty real quick, so stock up with this duo that you can use to blend and set your face makeup! Now $8, was $11.
Ulta
Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
This thick, full coverage concealer formula is a best-seller for a reason. You can snag the mini size to give it a try (a little goes a long way, too) with Ulta's Fall Haul sale. Now $11, was $15.
Ulta
Too Faced Travel Size Naturally Better Than Sex Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara
For a nice on-the-go mascara touch-up, this beloved Too Faced formula creates a lengthening and volumizing effect all in one mini-sized product. Now $12, was $17.
