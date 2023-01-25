The Love Character Test Will Change Your Dating Life In 2023
I am all about taking personality tests, especially when those tests are paired with a character or an icon. Open-Source Psychometrics tells me I'm Jane Villanueva? I'll take it. BuzzFeed says I'm Steve Rogers because of my favorite Taylor Swift songs? Amazing. I'm Jo March because I'm a writer in New York City? Absolutely.
A new personality test — the Love Character Test — is sweeping the internet, but instead of assigning you a fictional character, it gives your dating personality a title like Introverted Attention Seeker Girlfriend or Boyfriend with YOLO Lifestyle. While it's not as detailed as some of the other tests out there, it's still a fun way to explore what your dating personality might look like, as well as the way that you interact with the rest of the world. Whether you're flying solo or you're gearing up for Valentine's Day with your S.O., this test is a fun way to see what your dating personality looks like. Take it with me before you try it out for yourself!
To find the test, you'll want to go to the Ktestone website and click your gender (heads up: there are only two options). Then you'll see 12 questions with two options each for you to pick from. These questions are all about the way you process info, respond to bad news, and spend your time, and they'll help the site figure out which personality you could be. If you like asking your partner questions, then this is a great test to help you get to know yourself more.
Another thing to note is that the test was not originally written in English, but your browser should automatically translate it for you.
Questions In The Love Character Test
- When you go on a blind date, how do you do?
- When your friend asks you to go on a couple date, what can be your reaction?
- What do you do at the beginning of a relationship?
- How would you react if you were looking through your childhood photos and found a picture of the two of you together?
- What do you do if you woke up from a bad dream?
- When you go to a must-eat restaurant, which route do you want to take?
- If you play your lover a song you like and he/she doesn't like it, what can be your reaction?
- When you received a call that your lover argues with his/her friend, what would you do?
- How would you react if your lover couldn't come to your anniversary?
- What would you do if your lover asked you to see a movie while you had work to do?
- When you have a conflict with your lover, what do you do?
- What do you do right after going on a fun trip with your lover?
Results
Based on the Love Character Test questions about how I process information, how I solve problems, and the way that I communicate, I got the Mood Maker Girlfriend. I am definitely affectionate and curious, and I feel very strongly about things. Plus, I've always considered blue my personality color so that was a fun detail to see ;).
Not only can these results help you identify details about your personality, but it can also help you identify patterns of behavior that you need to change, or how to ask for what you need in a relationship. For a just-for-fun test, that's a pretty good outcome.
Check out our story on whether Myers-Briggs can help you find a romantic match and more personality tests for some more self exploration. Tag us on TikTok with your Love Character Test results!
Featured image via Artem Podrez/Pexels
- Why You Shouldn’t Completely Trust Personality Tests ›
- 52 Teen Halloween Costume Ideas You Can Wear to School ›
- 2022 Myers-Briggs Personality Type, According to Your Zodiac Sign ›
- Who You Should Date Based on Your Myers-Briggs Type ›
- How Each Myers-Briggs Personality Type Is Most Likely to Use the MBTI ›
- This Interior Design Style Quiz Is *Scarily* Accurate ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!