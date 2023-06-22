Even Kesha Had A Hard Time Identifying Her Autoimmune Disease — Here Are Ways To Help You Catch Yours
Remembering to take care of yourself in a world of hustle culture can feel impossible. Your career, concerts, and vacations seem to taunt you with major FOMO if you decide to take a break. But, burnout is real and doesn't care how many things we have to do — just ask singer Kesha.
She burst on the music scene in 2009, becoming famous for "Tik Tok," and wowing fans with her outwardly carefree persona. However, behind closed doors Kesha was struggling with her mental and physical health, ultimately leading to an autoimmune disease diagnosis.
How Kesha's Concerns Led To Her Shocking Health Discovery
In an interview with Self, Kesha revealed that she decided to go to the doctor to see what was going on after some concerning bouts of exhaustion. Kesha was then diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) which means she's subject to developing frequent infections that can be harmful to her health. She told Self, "I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn't want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request." Does showing up for everyone and everything sound familiar?
On one hand, it's not a bad thing to be excited about events and obligations, but you're only one person. Like Kesha discovered, finding ways to prioritize rest is often necessary. In that same interview she said, “I learned after my diagnosis that sleep is the most important thing. I took that for granted for, God, about 29, 30 years."
While Kesha was lucky to discover her autoimmune disease with the help of a doctor, sometimes its not easy to pinpoint symptoms. I spoke with Katherine Williams, a board-certified health Practitioner, and Dr. Faranak Kamangar, a board-certified dermatologist and president of the San Francisco Dermatological Society, to learn more about how the symptoms of autoimmune diseases and how you can manage them if you receive a diagnosis from your doctor.
What are the symptoms of an autoimmune disease?
Our immune system is the body's first line of defense against any illnesses, even the common cold. It's the reason we're encouraged to eat foods like fruits that contain healthy antioxidants and vitamin C — they help keep your immune system strong. But, occasionally, the immune system doesn't protect the body.
Dr. Kamangar said, "Autoimmune diseases come in many varieties, and the main common factor is that your immune system produces a molecule that is an antibody that attacks another part of your body." She went on to say that this attack can use damage to that body part, leaving it unable to function the way it's supposed to. In other words, your skin, nervous system, pancreas, and joints can all be attacked by that one antibody.
These attacks can show up as vitiligo, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and more. Dr. Kamangar agreed that it can be difficult to diagnose autoimmunity, but explained that there are other symptoms you can watch out for. These include but aren't limited to bloating, eczema, and extreme fatigue. "Other specific signs such as rash, joint pains, or visual changes can help your doctor identify where to narrow the search," Dr. Kamangar said.
How can you manage your autoimmune diagnosis?
Dr. Kamangar suggests working with a doctor or integrative health practitioner to get to the root of things if you're concerned about symptoms you're struggling with. She said, "In most cases, it takes a multi-pronged approach to heal the whole person, not just treat the autoimmune symptoms." Based on her experience, this approach looks like the following:
- Nourishing your body to unleash the healing power of food
- Discovering which exercises feel good for your body
- Crafting your personal shield against the stresses of life
- Identifying your toxic load and understanding why that it matters (also related to identifying stress)
- Asking yourself, "What does true rest and recuperation look like for me?"
- Unmasking the impact of suppressed emotions on our bodies
- Uncovering the purpose and efficacy of supplements like vitamins
- Harnessing the power of belief in your healing journey
Dr. Kamangar went on to say, "I usually find that each person will have one or two categories of the above that need the most work, such as stress management and toxic load. It can feel like a lot to tackle and a bit overwhelming, so it’s nice to have someone with you on your health journey, be it a friend, family member and/or health coach."
Since autoimmune diseases can be genetic, Dr. Kamangar believes it's definitely worth receiving an evaluation if someone in your family lives with autoimmune issues.
It's important to remember to slow down and pay attention to yourself so you can be aware of any changes that are occurring in your body. Kesha is a singer and celebrity with more tools and resources than the average person, and even she struggled to stop hustling and get a diagnosis. Ferris Bueller said, "Life moves pretty fast," but I hope you find slower moments of peace to take care of yourself, prioritize your health, and enjoy the quiet. You deserve it — trust me.
