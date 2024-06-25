Apple's 'Land of Women' Is The Female-Centered Dramedy You Need This Summer
From my own experience, I know that when you put three generations of family together, there's bound to be chaos. And after watching the trailer for Apple's newest series, it appears they agree! Land of Women, starring Eva Longoria, follows a woman who takes an emergency trip to Spain with her mom and daughter after learning they're in danger. Now all three women have to fly under the radar — if that's even possible for New Yorkers. The new TV show looks hilarious and heartfelt, which is exactly what I need this summer!
What is Land of Women about?
Inspired by Sandra Barneda’s La tierra de las mujeres, Land of Women follows socialite Gala (Eva Longoria), who has to flee New York when her husband can't repay a shady debt...and then vanishes. Gala brings her mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and her daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to Julia's Spanish hometown (the very same hometown she fled 50 years ago) for a fresh start. But, like in all small towns, it doesn't take long for the rumor mill to start spinning.
When is the Land of Women release date?
The first two episodes of Land of Women hit Apple TV+ June 26, 2024. A new episode will drop every week after that until the finale on July 24.
Who's in the cast of Land of Women?
In addition to Eva Longoria, we'll see Carmen Maura, Victoria Bazúa, and Santiago Cabrera.
