Greta Gerwig Is Writing And Directing The Next Two "Narnia" Movies
My Facebook bio reads "I have a Narnia quote for every occasion," and the sentiment rings true. The hope and wonder found inside The Chronicles of Narnia played a huge role in shaping who I am as a writer and as a human. I'm a part of a Facebook group and keep up with some online forums, which means that I can spot clickbait or a fake poster from a mile away.
After Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia in 2018, I was on the edge of my seat to see who would be involved. So, as you can imagine, when it was finally confirmed that Greta Gerwig (who directed 2019's Little Women, the other story that has heavily influenced my life) would write and direct the next two movies in the Narnia universe, I told *everyone.*
Although the books are no stranger to controversy, I'm confident Greta Gerwig will handle them with grace and tact. Because she has a knack for bringing stories into the 21st century while still feeling true to their original heart.
What is The Chronicles of Narnia about?
The Chronicles of Narnia revolves around the fictional land of Narnia, and the children in our world who find it. Time passes differently in Narnia than it does on earth, which means that even though around 50 years pass for the characters, they find themselves in a different decade or century every time they reenter the magical land.
Each book has themes like good vs. evil, family, and identity as the characters face different challenges and adventures. The coolest thing about these books is how open-ended C.S. Lewis wrote them — because your own personal experiences, life lessons, and worldview impact your imagination, you have a different experience every time you read them.
Are these new The Chronicles Of Narnia movies for Netflix?
Yes! Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia (which were previously held by Walden Media) in 2018, but there wasn't much news for the next few years. A recent interview with The New Yorker confirms that Greta is attached to write and direct the films in the near future.
Why did Disney stop making Narnia movies?
The final Chronicles of Narnia adaptation for Disney was 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Even though the film set up a sequel, issues with the rights ended the film series early.
Are these new Chronicles of Narnia movies a continuation or a reboot?
We don't have any info yet on whether this adaptation will pick up where The Voyage of the Dawn Treader left off, whether it will be a remake of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, or if it will be a totally new story within the Narnia universe (similar to Prime Video's The Rings of Power).
I'm personally anticipating that it will be the third option, but I would love to see Greta bring something like The Magician's Nephew (which has never been adapted) to life onscreen.
The Chronicles Of Narnia Adaptations To Watch
Image via Pierre Vinet/Disney Enterprises, Inc/Walden Media, LLC/IMDb
Animated Film:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on YouTube
BBC Miniseries:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on YouTube
- Prince Caspian — on YouTube
- The Voyage of the Dawn Treader — on YouTube
- The Silver Chair — on YouTube
Disney Feature Films:
- The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe — on Disney+
- Prince Caspian — on Disney+
- The Voyage of the Dawn Treader— on Disney+
