The Landman season 1 finale left fans with a shocking ending — and plenty of questions. In addition to wondering if Monty made it out alive and how Tommy and Galino could possible work together, I've got one question that feels more important than anything else: Will there be a season 2 for Landman? This is one new TV show I want to last forever!

Here's everything we know about about Landman season 2, premiering on Paramount+ soon.





Where can I watch Landman season 2? Landman season 2 will premiere on November 16, 2025. Season 1 released new episodes every week, and if the second season follows that same 10-episode pattern, here's when you can expect each installment: Season 2, Episode 1 premieres November 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 could premiere November 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 could premiere November 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 could premiere December 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 could premiere December 14, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 could premiere December 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 could premiere December 28, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 could premiere January 4, 2026 Season 2, Episode 9 could premiere January 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 10 could premiere January 18, 2026

What is Landman season 2 about? Paramount+ Landman season 2 has a lot of cliffhangers to account for. Namely what Tommy and Galino's relationship will look like moving forward, and if Monty really died after flatlining in the final moments of the finale. “The cartel and the oil industry are kind of these odd neighbors living side by side in West Texas,” co-creator Christian Wallace tells Variety. “Now Andy’s character is thinking he is going to make a change and utilize that proximity in a way that could benefit him.”

Who's in the Landman cast? Paramount+ The Landman season 2 cast: Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

as Tommy Norris Ali Larter as Angela Norris

as Angela Norris Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

as Ainsley Norris Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

as Cooper Norris Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

as Rebecca Falcone Paulina Chávez as Ariana

as Ariana Demi Moore as Cami Miller

as Cami Miller Andy Garcia as Galino

as Galino Sam Elliott

Stefania Spampinato

How many episodes of Landman are on Paramount Plus? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ There are 10 episodes in Landman so far. Stay tuned for the official season 2 episode count! Here was the release schedule for season 1: Season 1, Episode 1 "Landman" premiered November 17, 2024

"Landman" premiered November 17, 2024 Season 1, Episode 2 "Dreamers and Losers" premiered November 17, 2024

"Dreamers and Losers" premiered November 17, 2024 Season 1, Episode 3 "Hell Has a Front Yard" premiered November 24, 2024

"Hell Has a Front Yard" premiered November 24, 2024 Season 1, Episode 4 "The Sting of Second Chances" premiered December 1, 2024

"The Sting of Second Chances" premiered December 1, 2024 Season 1, Episode 5 "Where Is Home" premiered December 8, 2024

"Where Is Home" premiered December 8, 2024 Season 1, Episode 6 "Beware the Second Beating" premiered December 15, 2024

"Beware the Second Beating" premiered December 15, 2024 Season 1, Episode 7 "All Roads Lead to a Hole" premiered December 22, 2024

"All Roads Lead to a Hole" premiered December 22, 2024 Season 1, Episode 8 "Clumsy, This Life" premiered December 29, 2024

"Clumsy, This Life" premiered December 29, 2024 Season 1, Episode 9 "WolfCamp" premiered January 5, 2025

"WolfCamp" premiered January 5, 2025 Season 1, Episode 10 "The Crumbs of Hope" premiered January 12, 2025

Where is Landman being filmed? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Landman season 2 is filming across Texas and Oklahoma, including Fort Worth, the Red River, Springtown, and Jacksboro.

What have the Landman cast and creator said about season 2? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Billy Bob Thornton was feeling hopeful before the official season 2 announcement. "Usually shows that are this successful, they’d do it again," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "So, I can only imagine that they would, but I don’t know for sure." Creator Christian Wallace also went on the record, and revealed how excited he is to explore the ever-evolving relationship between Tommy and Galino. "I would be excited to see Andy and Billy continue acting together because they’re just such an incredible duo — both obviously just great actors and so fun to watch," he tells TV Insider. "As far as Andy’s storyline, what I would hope to see is just what it looks like to have in the cartel a very savvy, smart businessman who happens to be in an illegal business, working alongside Tommy in this legitimate business, and both the rewards and the complications that could bring to both men. I think that would be a fascinating thing to watch play out." And after Demi Moore's passionate monlogue in the finale (and THAT Golden Globes speech), he promises that, "if the show were to go forward, I think everyone involved would love to see more of Cami and more of Demi."

Is there a season 2 of Landman? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Yes, we're getting a Landman season 2, and it'll be here before you know it! The show was renewed for a second season in March of 2025.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Landman season 2, and read up on the other January TV shows to watch this month.

