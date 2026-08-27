Fall is back to routine, back to work, and back to the big leather bag. While a teeny-tiny purse has its charm on the weekend, nothing captures that autumn energy quite like an oversized carryall. Whether you're hauling your laptop to the office, running back-to-back errands, or packing layers for shifting weather, a structured tote handles it all while keeping your look peak polished.

These 10 leather tote bags prove you don't have to sacrifice style for storage. From sleek, minimalist silhouettes to slouchy styles outfitted with clever compartments, these picks deliver the ultimate blend of form and function for the season ahead.

Scroll on to shop the chic leather tote bags perfect for fall!

Quince Quince Siena Handwoven Tote The woven texture on this tote gives it such a high-end, Bottega Veneta-inspired look without the steep price tag. Handcrafted from top-grain Italian leather, it hits that sweet spot between understated luxury and everyday durability. It’s fully lined in crisp cotton and surprisingly spacious, complete with an internal zip pocket and two slip compartments to keep your phone, keys, and lip balm from getting lost at the bottom.

Free People Roma Suede Tote Bag Whether you're tossing in your daily planner or running weekend errands, this FP the ultimate grab-and-go companion for autumn. Made from rich, buttery suede, this Free People bag leans into the slouchy hobo trend we're seeing everywhere this season. It's designed with two elongated shoulder straps for easy, comfortable carrying and features a secure zipper closure to keep your essentials safe on the move.

Madewell Madewell The Lexington Tote Madewell has mastered the everyday carryall with The Lexington Tote. Crafted from 100% leather, this softly structured bag features collapsible sides secured by a clever dog clip that doubles as a key fob, alongside a secure magnetic snap closure. It’s truly spacious, easily accommodating your laptop, a large water bottle, phone, and daily essentials, while remaining comfortable to throw over your shoulder thanks to its well-designed straps.

Free People Free People Sawyer Stud Tote Made from luxe leather with edgy stud detailing throughout, this tote is the ultimate canvas for the Jane Birkin-inspired charm trend, meaning you can easily load up the straps with your favorite ribbons, keychains, and beads. Whether you're dressing it up for a night out or throwing it on with your favorite denim and a trench coat for everyday errands, it’s a true seasonless staple.

J.Crew J.Crew Berkeley Berkeley Large Tote in Suede J.Crew took its signature Berkeley tote and sized it up to create the ultimate all-day carryall. Featuring a slightly more structured silhouette, a sleek flap closure, and an extra-spacious interior, it easily makes room for everything you need (and then some). You'll love the tactile richness of the soft suede finish paired with a durable canvas lining for a bag that looks effortlessly polished while handling your busiest days.

Anthropologie Maeve Embossed Croc Tote Bag The unique, sculptural buckle on this embossed croc leather bag immediately sets it apart from traditional hardware, adding an extra flash of personality to an otherwise sleek, classic silhouette. Its wonderfully slouchy frame adapts effortlessly to whatever you're packing, shifting shape depending on how much you're hauling. While the rich red leather finish captures the season's boldest trend, it’s also available in four versatile neutrals to seamlessly match any outfit.

Zara Zara Leather Shopper Bag The Zara Leather Shopper Bag is a masterclass in minimalist design. Its impressively spacious silhouette offers plenty of room for your daily haul, while the double shoulder straps ensure a comfortable carry even on your busiest days. The smartest feature is the removable interior zip pouch, which acts as a built-in organizer to keep your keys, phone, and smaller valuables perfectly secure so you aren't endlessly digging at the bottom of your bag.

Minor History Minor History The Times Tote This versatile tote will come along with you virtually everywhere, from the office to the gym, home and back. It's crafted with dynamic panels that adjust based on how much you're carrying in it. So, if it's full, the panels will slant outwards, and on lighter carrying days, they'll slightly fold inwards to retain the bag's shape. The high-quality full-grain leather it's made of is not to be missed.

Reformation Reformation Sofia Tote Reformation continues its winning streak of impossibly chic accessories with the Sofia Tote. This oversized carryall features comfortable shoulder straps and an expansive interior built to effortlessly fit your laptop alongside all your daily essentials. Crafted from eye-catching fawn printed haircalf, the bovine leather is sustainably sourced from Leather Working Group gold- and silver-audited tanneries — making it as sustainable as it is stunning.

Coach Coach Alter/Ego Large Tote Bag If your autumn wardrobe needs a heavy dose of eco-chic style, look no further than the Alter/Ego Large Tote Bag. Upcycled from rich suede leather scraps left over after cutting traditional Coach hides, this zero-waste carryall is as sustainable as it is stunning. It features a secure zip-top closure, comfortable shoulder straps, and a roomy interior designed to easily fit a 13-inch laptop alongside your daily essentials. Because every bag is pieced together from unique leather remnants, no two are identical—meaning you get a completely one-of-a-kind statement piece that will only get better the more you wear it.

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Additional reporting by Meredith Holser.