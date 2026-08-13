I've never been a micro bag kind of gal. Every day, at all times, I need absolutely all of my essentials. What if I get thirsty? Or bored? That means on any given day, you'll find menstrual products, my water bottle , pens, headphones, and a book ( Rory Gilmore 's greatest life lesson) in my bag. But that also means I need more than your average purse — I need an oversized tote.





If I've learned anything from the last few years (ie: Barbie, Emily in Paris, and dopamine dressing), it's that function becomes fun-ction when you add a fun color palette to a utilitarian piece. This bag's lining, inner pocket, and woven-in motif also elevate its design.

If you're in serious need of a bag that can fit your laptop, a snack, and your go-to read, here are some of the best large tote bags on the market.

H&M Shopper Bag H&M Take a trip to the 2000s when you grab this tote bag. The zippered inner compartment ensures nobody can reach into your bag when you're not looking, and the brown is perfect for neutral lovers who want to move away from black.

Aritzia Hi-Gloss French Satin Puffer Tote Bag Aritzia Have a little bit of extra fun when you add a puffy structure to a usually-sleek accessory. Pair it with a puffy coat or a sweater for some aesthetic contrast.

UO Urban Outfitters If you're gearing up for your Labor Day weekend plans or a last minute vacay, the bright color of this tote will help you experience summer for a little longer.

Madewell The Lexington Tote Madewell Fit your laptop, your best summer read, your phone, and more into this signature Madewell accessory. It'll look great with athleisure and a sundress, and I love a versatile purse.

A New Day Dual Strap Triple Compartment Tote Bag Target Add some unexpected texture to your outfit when you swap a leather tote for a suede one. This just screams fall!

By Anthropologie Woven Slouchy Tote Bag Anthropologie If you need a bag to go with your farmer's market outfit, definitely grab a straw tote. Not only will it carry your flower bouquets and fresh veggies, but it's also the perfect mix of boho and beachy for anyone who is always outside.

ASOS DESIGN Faux Suede Scoop Tote Bag in Khaki ASOS Forget comfort sweatshirt, this is about to become your comfort tote. The Khaki color adds is a dose of spring all year long but the textured, soft material takes "cozy" in a whole new direction.

Poppy & Peonies Double Duty Tote Poppy & Peonies In your busy girl era? This playful tote is the perfect way to make any outfit way more fun. And it'll also make your day easier since it has a ton of pockets for food, lipgloss, and more.

Anthropologie Love Knot Slouchy Bag Anthropologie For anyone who prefers to experiment with structure rather than color, I give you this slouchy large tote bag. It's giving Gossip Girl and that's really all that needs to be said.

Which large tote bags will you be carrying this fall? Let us know on Facebook.

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This post has been updated.