Um, Leonardo DiCaprio Just Turned 50 (I Know) — Here's Who He Celebrated With
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Leonardo DiCaprio, everyone's favorite '90s heartthrob, is officially 50 years old. According to Page Six, the movie star celebrated his milestone birthday at his home in LA over the weekend with some of his celeb posse, and the guest list might actually surprise you! From Brad Pitt to Paris Hilton, here's how our collective Romeo rang in the big 5-0!
Scroll for Leonardo DiCaprio's 50th Birthday Party Details
Kevin Mazur
- Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw
- Robert Di Nero
- Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon
- Vittoria Ceretti
- Tobey Maguire
- Paris Hilton
- Edward Norton
- Anderson .Paak
- Dr. Dre
- Mark Ruffalo
- Jamie Foxx
- Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
- Robin Thicke
- Benecio Del Toro
- Cara Delevigne
- Tyga
An exclusive source for PEOPLE reports that DiCaprio's "old school friends" were there — á la Brad Pitt and a handful of directors and producers. Apparently, the source said DiCaprio was thrilled all night. "He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night."
As for Brad Pitt, allegedly he was also "in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone" and hung out in the front patio all night. And everyone else? PEOPLE notes that guests danced "into the early a.m. hours."
Miya Mizuno/HBO
Notably missing from the celebrations is BFF Kate Winslet. The pair have been practically inseparable since their Titanicdays, so it seems surprising that she wouldn't make an appearance. The likely explanation, though, is that Winslet is working on her upcoming projects like The Spotand Trust.
But don't worry — DiCaprio's model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was allegedly there with the Oscar-winning actor all night! At least one of the closest women in his life was there to support the star.
When is Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday?
Kevin Mazur
Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday is November 11, 1974.
How old is Leonardo DiCaprio?
Leonardo DiCaprio is officially 50 years old!
How old was Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic'?
Paramount Pictures
Leonardo DiCaprio was only 21 years old in Titanic. So, yes...that means the movie premiered 30 years ago. BRB while I sob — and buy more eye cream.
