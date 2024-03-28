Who is Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend? Everything We Know About Vittoria Cerreti
Leonardo DiCaprio's been attached to many of our faves over the years from Blake Lively to Gigi Hadidto even Naomi Campbell. And now everyone's buzzing about Leonardo DiCaprio newest girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and whether or not they're engaged. Lucky for you, we have all the details on this buzzy couple and if the iconic eternal bachelor has finally officially settled down.
The pair have been privately seeing each other for some time now. And while it hasn't been too long since they started dating, they've been pictured together numerous times since, so we know things must be serious between the pair. People have been wondering how old she is, how long they've been together, and more details. We have it all below so keep reading for the latest news on DiCaprio and his Italian love!
Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating?
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Leonardo DiCaprio, following his split from Camila Morone (Daisy Jones and the Six) and Gigi Hadid, has been seeing an Italian supermodel by the name of Vittoria Ceretti. She is tall, stunning, and very successful in the modeling world. So of course she's Leo's type!
What does Vittoria Ceretti do?
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
She's an Italian supermodel with many years of modeling and magazine covers to her name. She has been modeling since she was only 14 years old and has since has become a very popular name in the business, even being labeled a "supermodel" by many. She has modeled for so many big name brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Fendi just to name a few!
How old is Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti?
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Vittoria was born on June 7th, 1998 making her 25 years old. She has a birthday coming up very soon, so fingers crossed Leo has something fun planned for 26!
When Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti start dating?
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The loved-up pair has been quietly seeing each other since around May 2023, which is when they were first spotted out together. Since then, they have been spotted numerous times out in public all over the world. So about a year they have been speculated to be together.
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti engaged?
Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Despite speculation and rumors, the couple aren't engaged just yet. Vittoria was spotted wearing a fairly large diamond ring on her ring finger, which had people speculating that the pair got engaged. But TMZ actually reported from a source that it was just a ring that she's worn on that finger even before she met DiCaprio. SO unfortunately no, the two are not engaged to be married just yet!
