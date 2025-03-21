This New Trader Joe’s Cookbook Is Packed With 150 Easy Recipes To Enjoy Every Day

It’s no secret we’re massiveTrader Joe’s fans around here. From discovering the latest and greatest products to snacking on their vast array of sweets, we truly cannot get enough of what TJ’s has to offer. That’s why we’re absolutely thrilled to share tidbits from a brand-new Trader Joe's cookbook (gasp!) that makes enjoying TJ’s finds so much more fun.

Scroll on to discover more on this epic Trader Joe's cookbook, plus two stunning must-try springtime recipes using all your TJ's faves!

by Cherie Mercer Twohy is a collection of 150using budget-friendly ingredients from our favorite grocer. In the cookbook, Twohy serves up everything from appetizers to main courses – with plenty of, low-carb, vegan, and vegetarian options to boot.

Courtesy of Cherie Mercer Twohy Twohy’s been a TJ’s fan ever since she was little, where she remembers joining her mom on grocery trips to the very first Trader Joe’s store in Pasadena, California. Since then, her love for the Trader Joe’s ‘treasure hunt’ (AKA finding fun, new products to try) hasn’t wavered.

Amazon In developing The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook: 15th Anniversary Edition, Twohy said crafting the collection of 150 recipes took years. “Many were tested and debuted when I had a cooking school in CA,” she said. “Now that I live 3 hours round-trip from the closest Trader Joe's, the drive can take longer than the recipe testing! I don't pay much attention to the clock when honing a recipe, because it's so much fun.”

Trader Joe's When asked about her favorite items to pick up from TJ’s Twohy was quick to give her best recommendations! Some of her go-to’s include: puff pastry, fennel, the Umami Seasoning Blend , the Corn and Chile Tomato-less Salsa , frozen garlic cubes, creme fraiche, and 10 Minute Farro – and, of course, the entire cheese section. “If you are a ‘can of this, package of that’ sort of cook, TJ's products are great because they don't use artificial colors, preservatives and all that stuff,” Twohy offered. “Not only [are they] time saving, but good for you, too.” We were lucky enough to get a peek at some recipes from Twohy’s cookbook: One-Pot Pesto Pasta, Potatoes, and Green Beans and Linguini with Leeks, Shrimp, and Arugula. Scroll on for the deets!

Recipe: One-Pot Pesto Pasta, Potatoes, and Green Beans Judi Swinks "The first time I heard of this classic Ligurian dish, I thought it sounded so strange," Twohy writes. "Talk about carb overload! But the flavors, textures, and colors couldn’t be more perfectly paired, and you’ll be converted to the pasta-and-potato combination with the first bite." Ingredients: 1 large boiling potato (or two small ones)

1/2 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 3-inch lengths

1/2 (16-ounce) bag thin pasta, such as capellini or spaghetti

1/2 cup Trader Joe’s Pesto alla Genovese (in the refrigerated section)

2 ounces Trader Joe’s Chevre Goat Cheese, softened

Salt and pepper Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, scrub the potato and cut into 1-inch cubes. Place the potato cubes in the boiling water and cook until barely tender, about 7 minutes. Scoop the potatoes out of the water with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the green beans to the same water and cook until just tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and add to the potatoes. In the same water, cook the pasta until tender. When you drain the pasta, reserve 1⁄2 cup of the cooking water. In the pasta pot, combine the pesto, goat cheese, and 1⁄4 cup of the water, then add the cooked pasta and toss. Add the potatoes and green beans. If a saucier consistency is desired, add a bit more of the reserved pasta water. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper.

Recipe: Linguini with Leeks, Shrimp, and Arugula Judi Swinks "I’m a sucker for the pink-and-green look of this dish," Twohy writes. "The leeks, arugula, and shrimp get all tangled up in the long pasta strands, and the grated Parmesan provides a nutty saltiness I just love." Ingredients: 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 leeks, cleaned and thinly sliced

2 cubes frozen crushed garlic

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1/2 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (16-ounce) bag linguini (or another long pasta), cooked and drained

A handful of arugula

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper Directions: In a medium sauté pan, heat the olive oil and butter. Sauté the leeks over medium-high heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes, until the sauce is slightly reduced. Add the shrimp and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until pink. Toss the leek-shrimp mixture with the cooked pasta. Add the arugula and toss. Add the grated Parmesan, toss, and adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper.

Excerpted from The I Love Trader Joe’s Cookbook: 15th Anniversary Edition by Cherie Mercer Twohy. Copyright © 2025 Ulysses Press. Reprinted with permission from Ulysses Press. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

