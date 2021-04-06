10 Outdoor Pallet Furniture DIYs for Spring
If you've got a knack for reusing and repurposing one woman's junk into your own treasure, chances are you'll love the latest outdoor pallet furniture trend on Pinterest. While pallet furniture might be an OG in the DIY world, there are still *plenty* of reasons why people can't get enough of it for all their outdoor lounging and entertaining needs. This super versatile and cheap-to-come-by material looks great on any patio, tiny balcony or backyard lawn and can be made into a modern statement-maker with the right paint colors, textures and designs. Scroll on to learn how to achieve Pinterest Pro status, and save a little extra dough for the more important things in life — like that outdoor living space upgrade you've been dying to tackle.
DIY Rustic Chic Outdoor Seating
You'll elevate your backyard decor game big time with this rustic ensemble. Layer the pallets, then add comfy white cushions, geometric throw pillows and a curtain to tie the whole look together. A getaway in the privacy of your own home? Perfect. (via Yasmin Khajavi Photography /Style Me Pretty)
DIY Pallet Wood Bench + Gabion Table
If you're a fan of the industrial-meets-rustic look, you need to DIY this bench and table combo for your outdoor space. Bonus: These will stack together and store easily during the cooler months. (via A Piece of Rainbow)
DIY Pallet Couch
The best way to get ready for those warmer months is with some seriously comfy outdoor lounge furniture. To get this look, pick some pallets up from your nearby pallet distributor — or the side of the road! — and set aside a weekend for your project. Pro tip: Pick your pallets to fit your mattress, not the other way around. (via Pretty Prudent)
DIY Two Pallet Potting Bench
Green thumb people, this one's for you! This must-have pallet potting bench is a great space to display your greenery and gardening tools. Keep this as-is, or add another row or two of shelves for even more storage. (via A Piece of Rainbow)
DIY Pallet Coffee Table
If you love the idea of a pallet table but want a look that's a little more refined, try this DIY coffee table with a smooth surface made from planking scraps. Give the table a coat of crisp white paint for an elegant finish, or go bold with color (neon, anyone?) to bring the party outside. (via Southern Revivals)
DIY Pallet Swing Bed
This DIY pallet swing looks like something straight out of a daydream, but believe it or not, it actually *can* be yours. Spend a quick weekend with some pallets, rope and a mattress, and before you know it, you'll be sippin' margs and enjoying those lazy spring and summer days on your new outdoor swing bed. (via The Merrythought)
DIY Upcycled Rainbow Pallet Flower Garden Planter
You can brighten up any yard with a rainbow pallet garden planter. It's pretty much the best way to let people know you're pumped for spring. Side note: You'll want to stick to heat-treated pallets (vs. chemically-treated) because they're generally safer to use. (via Hello Creative Family)
DIY Pallet Furniture
It all comes down to the details when making over your space. Even something like paint color can seriously elevate your furniture. Opt for a bright and bold pop of color, like this green coffee table, to upgrade your pallet furniture and get ready for spring. (via A Place of My Taste)
DIY Pallet Table
This one can function indoors or out. If you've ever wished you could invite just a few more people to dinner in your tiny kitchen party, build a pallet table to fit the space you need, rather than investing in a new (and expensive) kitchen or dining room table. For a real feast, bring the table outside for backyard dinners all spring and summer long. (via Lana Red Studio)
Pet Bed
Don't forget about that furry friend of yours! They'll love basking in the sun on this hip new outdoor home. Just be sure to change out the cushion and cover every few weeks to keep it extra fresh for your pooch. (via All Women Stalk)
This 30-Minute Chicken Recipe Offers A Creative Way To Eat Your Veggies
We already know hasselback potatoes are a crowd-pleaser, but wait until you sink your teeth into this chicken-centric version which uses PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts to bring it to life. As an added bonus, this recipe is designed to make clean-up easy with a one dish method! Scroll ahead for the easy-peasy how-to guide that you'll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked meal.
Hasselback Chicken with Spring Vegetables
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 2 PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® Chicken Breasts
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato sliced
- 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, thinly sliced cut in half
- feta cheese, crumbled
- lemon juice from 1 lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Step One
Slice veggies into half moon shapes to easily add to the chicken. Then make horizontal cuts across each PERDUE® PERFECT PORTIONS® BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST and place in a small oven-safe dish.
Step Two
Add your veggies to the slices you made in your chicken being careful not to overcrowd the chicken breast.
Step Three
Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, garlic powder, pepper, chili powder, olive oil, lemon juice and oregano to create a caramel glaze for the chicken.
Step Four
Coat chicken generously with the sweet and tangy glaze. Then bake at 350˚F for 20 minutes.
Step Five
For a little char on your veggies, broil on high for 4 to 6 minutes.
Step Six
Remove the chicken from the oven, top with feta cheese, serve with a side of fries or a cucumber salad and enjoy!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.