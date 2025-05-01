Everyone's Losing It Over Lizzy Greene & Garrett Wareing's 'Ransom Canyon' BTS Videos: "I'm Obsessed"

Lizzy Green and Garrett Wareing might play a couple on Ransom Canyon, but fans are loving how much time they spend together behind the scenes too. Even though these stars aren't dating IRL, their behind the scenes videos from filming the Netflix show have sent fans into a tizzy!

Here are the best fan reactions to Lizzy Greene & Garrett Wareing's Ransom Canyon behind the scenes videos.

On April 22, Lizzy Greene posted a TikTok of her and Garrett dancing with on-screen text that says "When you and your costar just had to kiss onscreen for hours." And, naturally, fans flooded the comments. "How do u not fall in love I don’t get it," one TikTok user said, while another added, "The way he looks at herrrr omgggg😩🥺." When a third user said, "Tell me you know people ship you both without telling me you know," Lizzy chimed in with, "I have a manz🥹 me and gare are just besties!!" But overall, one comment sums up my feelings: "no because I'm obsessed." Same!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzy Greene (@lizzy_greene) And when Lizzy posted photos from an interview she did with Garrett, the Manifest actor commented, "You’re my best friend." Sweet! We know from our interview with Lizzy, Garrett, and Andrew Liner that the cast loved to goof off, and Lauren offered even more behind the scenes secrets when she posted a video of how she spent her time between takes: seeing if she could lift Garrett off the ground. "If anybody was curious what we doing in between takes lol," Garrett commented.

But in addition to joking around, these actors were making plenty of Target runs and even playing Pokemon! "We all grew up loving Pokemon and we had to go to Target and get all of our groceries and home essentials, and one day we stumble across Pokemon cards and we're like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be funny if we just got a pack?'" Andrew told Brit + Co exclusively. "And then we got addicted to buying Pokemon cards." "I'm talking on a level that you will never, we can't even personify how much we probably fueled the economy in Albuquerque and that Target," Lizzy jokes. Garrett agrees, saying, "If my wallet on me right now, I'd show you the Pokemon cards I have in my wallet. And I made [Andrew] an art piece and collaged Pokemon cards onto this big framed board."

We love the Ransom Canyon cast! Stay up to date on the latest season 2 news for more.