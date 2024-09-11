I Scrolled Through 900 Fall Dresses From Lulus – These 16 Styles Are The Most Flattering
In addition to Anthropologie and Target, one of my ultimate destinations to shop for dresses is Lulus. They have literal thousands of styles to suit any season and occasion, but their fall dresses are lookin' absolutely immaculate this year! On my search for the cutest, most flattering pieces, I scrolled through over 900 Lulus fall dresses and landed on these 16 perfect picks. Scroll on to shop for your next favorite fall dress!
Lulus
Petal Prowess Black Floral Print Lace-Up Cowl Midi Dress
This flowy and floral midi dress has the sweetest open back design that you can choose to show off or cover up with your cutest cardigan on chillier days. Either way, the pattern and color scheme speak to the fall season perfectly!
Lulus
Happily Yours Navy Blue Satin Skater Mini Dress
This satin mini is the easiest wear on lazy fall days, but still makes you look put-together since it boasts a polished fabric and flattering ruching up front.
Lulus
Coquette Passion Black Floral Collared Bow Mini Dress
This dress is giving Reformation, and I love it! The oversized, lace-lined collar adds a preppy vibe to your look while the contrasting bow infuses things with feminine flair. Pair this pick with some chunky loafers, and you're ready to go.
Lulus
Loving You Fondly Olive Green Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
I adore having sweater dresses in my closet once fall rolls around since they feel like I'm wearing a literal blanket. This olive green pick swarms you in comfort with long sleeves and a cozy ribbed texture. The mini length will wear exceptionally well with tall boots this season!
Lulus
Charmed Aura Light Wash Denim Tie-Strap Bubble-Hem Mini Dress
Denim dresses are fall's perfect match, and this design has the ideal amount of uniqueness to make your outfit stand out, thanks to the tie straps and playful bubble hem.
Lulus
Feeling Sweet Purple Floral Print Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress
This wrap dress would make the perfect fall date night 'fit. The flowy sleeves, tiered skirt, and leg slit make it feel uber-romantic, and you get to finish off the look by tying the wrap skirt around your waist, which flatters your figure even more.
Lulus
Remarkably Flourishing Brown Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Chocolate brown will always have my heart, especially for fall dressing. This warm-toned midi dress is also covered in tiny floral motifs for added femme vibes. It boasts a milkmaid neckline that finishes off with a cute little adjustable bow!
Lulus
Daily Affection Beige Corduroy Mini Dress With Pockets
Corduroy is undeniably fall-esque. This square neck mini dress with long sleeves will look so chic with your go-to fall boots, and since it's white, you won't have to work too hard to appear stylish and polished.
Lulus
Charming Dynamic Brown Plaid Sleeveless Pleated Mini Dress
Bring me all the plaid this season! This pleated mini is truly to die for. I like that the design emits a drop-waist effect, which works to elongate your torso to flatter your look perfectly. I'd layer this piece with a black cardigan and comfy ballet flats for an easy fall get-up.
Lulus
Chic Sensibility Burgundy Satin Jacquard Pleated Midi Dress
Burgundy is arguably the coolest color of fall 2024, and this swingy midi lets you don it in one easy, stylish go. The bustier-style top of this dress helps shape your figure and hold you in before flowing down into a head-turning pleated skirt! The all-around leafy pattern also fits fall so well.
Lulus
Perfectly Elevated Black Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress
This midi dress hugs your figure and accentuates your waist without being overly restricting, which is the dream for any dress. I love the square neckline that reveals a bit of collarbone, too. The free-flowing nature of the slitted midi skirt allows for even more comfort.
Lulus
Love In Your Eyes Black Knotted Mermaid Maxi Dress
Everyone needs a chic black dress, and this maxi one is *the* style to snag. The front of the top is more modest, but the backside flaunts an open back with crossing straps that you'll want to show off every time you wear it!
Lulus
Trendy Approach Medium Wash Button-Front Long Sleeve Denim Dress
This long-sleeved denim dress gets at the major Western wear trend we're seeing this fall. I'd style it with knee-high riding boots or cowgirl boots to finish off the look, but it'd look equally as cute with slingback kitten heels or loafers – it all depends on the vibe you're going for!
Lulus
Your Sweetie Olive Green Tie-Strap Mini Dress
The shape of this mini is super cute on its own, but you'll really fall in love with this dress for its slightly-stretchy material. This means ultimate comfort during every wear, whether you dress it up or down.
Lulus
Divine Allure Burgundy Floral Burnout Velvet Midi Dress
Okay, velvet! This soft midi dress is adorned with beautiful florals and a sexy velvet feel which qualify it to be the fall date night dress of your dreams! The plunging v-neck and high leg slit speak to its sexiness even more.
Lulus
Charming Afternoon Navy Blue Gingham Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
Gingham is fall's BFF, especially if it comes in a monochromatic variation like this one. The tiered skirt flares out, while the upper half of this dress hugs your figure. The balloon sleeves make it a very comfortable piece to don on fall adventures or nights out with your friends!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.