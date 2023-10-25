24 Delicious Make-Ahead Dinners To Simplify Your Weeknights
Get ready because we're about to save you from the horror of having to settle for takeout or a concoction of various snacks — hello, girl dinner — on weeknights. If you find that your weeknights are just way too hectic to whip up something delicious, there is no judgement here. That's where make-ahead recipes come in and save the night.
These 25 recipes front-load all of the effort, leaving you to just warm them up and treat yourself to a delicious and satisfying meal. From savory soups to mouth-watering pastas to juicy chicken, these recipes are gonna become your new best friends.
Make-Ahead Chicken Burrito Bowl
Image via Brit+Co
If you find yourself heading to Chipotle more often than you should, this chicken burrito bowl recipe will help scratch the itch. Flavorful chicken, cilantro-lime rice, salsa, guacamole, corn, beans, and a delicious cilantro dressing - need I say more? (via Brit+Co)
Chicken Pepperoni Casserole
Image via Brit+Co
Pizza in casserole form? Sign us up! The creamy homemade sauce and bubbling melting cheese make for the ultimate comfort meal. (via Brit+Co)
Make-Ahead Spinach + Mushroom Gnocchi Casserole
Image via Brit+Co
This pillowy-soft gnocchi is filled with mushrooms, herbs, spinach, and cheese, making for a perfectly savory meal. It reheats perfectly and doesn't take a lot of effort to prepare in the first place! (via Brit+Co)
Pesto Cheese Stuffed Shells
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
I can't think of much that hits better than cheese-filled pasta shells after a long day. This recipe is easy to whip up and freezes well, letting you have a fantastic make-ahead dinner. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
White Lasagna
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This white lasagna is freezer-friendly and seriously delicious. The cheese and spinach complement each other perfectly and the chicken gives it a protein boost. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This simple soup is more filling than you can imagine! I love how simple it is to make (just throw your ingredients into a crockpot) and how customizable it is with things like cheese, lime, and avocado. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Vegan Shepherd's Pie With Lentils
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
This warming and satisfying meal will have your mouth watering. The smooth layer of garlic-herbed mashed potatoes is fantastic and flavorful. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Sheet Pan Honey Glazed Salmon with Asparagus
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
This 30-minute meal is coated with a heavenly sweet honey glaze. It stores well in a fridge or freezer for a great meal to take out on a busy night. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Creamy Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
This easy-to-make casserole is loaded up with vegetables, making it a healthier make-ahead option. It is freezer-friendly and can be served on its own or with some sides to make for a filling and high-protein, low-carb meal. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Crockpot Hamburger Soup
Image via The Real Food Dietitians
Tender ground beef, flavorful vegetables, and tons of seasoning make this soup a hearty and healthy meal you'll want over and over again. Best part is, it's super simple to make and warms up perfectly after being in the freezer. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Homemade Falafel
Image via The Edgy Veg
What sets this make-ahead recipe apart is how versatile it is. You can put it in wraps, with rice, on salads — the possibilities are endless! (via The Edgy Veg)
Quiche with Spinach
Image via Clean Cuisine
Gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian - this meal is a great option for people with a variety of diets. It's one of the most delicious make-ahead recipes and goes great with a side Caesar salad. (via Clean Cuisine)
Grilled Chicken Mediterranean Bowl
Image via Clean Cuisine
This delicious meal is a superior dinner option, considering it has fresh ingredients and tastes like something you can get at a restaurant. Both the tabbouleh with quinoa and the homemade garlic sauce can be made ahead of time, leaving you to just cook up some chicken, cut up some toppings, and put it all together! (via Clean Cuisine)
Simple Roasted Chicken Pieces
Image via Give Recipe
This super easy chicken recipe is extremely flavorful, thanks to rosemary and garlic. It's perfect to stick in the freezer and take out whenever you're in need of a comforting meal. (via Give Recipe)
Vegan Cabbage Rolls
Image via Crowded Kitchen
These vegan cabbage rolls are hearty and filling, while also being simple to put together. It's easy to prep the rice mixture and sauce in advance to construct when you're ready, or you can put them all together and pop them in the freezer! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Vegan White Bean Chili
Image via Crowded Kitchen
This white bean chili is more creamy and rich than traditional chili, making it the perfect cozy meal. It's easy to make and it tastes just as yummy as leftovers as it does when it's first made. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Chicken & Mushroom Pie
Image via Vikalinka
Considering this chicken pie can stay good in the freezer for 2 to 3 months, this is the perfect make-ahead meal. The juicy chicken pieces and the creamy mushroom sauce are seriously so good. (via Vikalinka)
Three Cheese Baked Ziti
Image via Averie Cooks
What's great about this recipe is that you can prep it 2 days in advance and bake it whenever you are ready. Pasta and cheese lovers won't be able to get enough! (via Averie Cooks)
Loaded Vegetarian Black Bean and Rice Burritos
Image via Averie Cooks
A flavorful and healthy burrito that you can make ahead? What could be better than that? They're so easy to make and are loaded up with black beans, rice, bell peppers, tomatoes, chiles, and lots of cheese. (via Averie Cooks)
Coconut Mango Chicken Bowls
Image via The Girl on Bloor
These meal prep bowls are made with delicious ingredients, including corn salsa, avocado, and mango marinade. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Individual Taco Pizza
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This recipe can't be beat. It's a healthy and fun twist on pizza that can be meal-prepped and frozen for the future! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Easy Crockpot Chicken Fajitas
Image via The Girl on Bloor
This meal-prep dinner is so simple to make and tastes delicious. You can serve the chicken with Mexican rice, a side salad, and even over pasta! (via The Girl on Bloor)
Chili & Garlic Grilled Tofu
Image via Earthly Provisions
This grilled tofu is super simple to make ahead of time and is very versatile. Putting it with rice, quinoa, or fresh veggies are all great options. (via Earthly Provisions)
Peanut Noodles
Image via A Virtual Vegan
These peanut noodles are the best combination of yummy noodles and fresh vegetables. It requires extremely little cooking (just need to boil the noodles) and they can be stored in airtight containers for 3 to 4 days. (via A Virtual Vegan)
Looking for even more recipes to try? Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get them sent right to your inbox!
Header image viaThe Real Food Dietitians