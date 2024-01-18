20 Tasty Make-Ahead Casseroles That Make A Quick Dinner Even Quicker
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
There's definitely a reason that people are obsessed with casserole recipes. They're easy, comforting, and always delicious. Though we're all about timeless classics, modern vegetarian casseroles and vegan casseroles are making their rounds (with resounding praise!) too. Check out these convenient make-ahead casseroles that help get a filling dinner on the table in a pinch.
Chicken Pepperoni Casserole
If you love pizza but hate carbs, this easy make-ahead casserole will give you life. Plus, it’s totally budget-friendly. (via Brit + Co)
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
We’re going south and taking inspiration from Texan cuisine with this king ranch chicken casserole for one. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Baked Ziti Casserole
When you’re craving a hot and cheesy bowl of pasta (but you’re eating dairy-free), this vegan ziti casserole will deliver a basic dish in a big way. (via Brit + Co)
Chili Pot Pie
So, you’re craving chili and cornbread. Look no further than this unique take on a pot pie that’s as easy to make as it is tasty. (via Brit + Co)
Keto Chicken + Rice Casserole
The chicken and rice casserole is a well-loved weeknight meal for a reason. This keto version is just as good, and you can prep it ahead of time for a quicker dinner process! (via Brit + Co)
Rigatoni Pumpkin Pasta Pie
This casserole, baked in an edible pumpkin, doubles as an impressive table centerpiece for fall parties. (via Brit + Co)
Spinach + Mushroom Gnocchi Casserole
Run, don’t walk, to your kitchen and make this right now. Once you get a whiff of the buttery mushrooms, you’ll want it ASAP. (via Brit + Co)
Keto Zucchini Lasagna
Casseroles are notoriously heavy and indulgent, but omitting the pasta and adding zucchini noodles lightens them up considerably. (via Brit + Co; photo by Matassa, Mario / Getty)
Single-Serve Veggie Enchilada Casserole
For those days you’re craving enchiladas (but dining solo), this cast iron make-ahead casserole will stun with plenty of cheesy goodness. (via Brit + Co)
Butternut Squash + Spinach Casserole
This variation on a classic casserole will be welcome with open arms at holiday potlucks. Did we mention that it’s vegan too? (via Farmacy for Brit + Co; photo by Stefanie Keenan)
Keto Brussels Sprouts Casserole
The best thing about make-ahead casseroles is that there’s usually lots of gooey cheese involved. That definitely rings true for this stove-top casserole. You can always top it with more mozzarella and bake it until bubbly, if you want to go more traditional! (via Brit + Co)
Sweet Potato + Sage Gratin
It’s rare that a side dish can outshine the main course, but in this case, it certainly will. The sweet potatoes are unbelievably creamy and that layer of cheese and fresh herbs doesn’t hurt either. (via Brit + Co)
Healthy Green Bean Casserole
Healthy has never looked so good. This recipe has accommodations for vegan or gluten-free versions, so you can tailor it to any dietary needs. (via Brit + Co)
Creamy Chicken, Quinoa, and Broccoli Casserole
Quinoa, Chicken + Broccoli Casserole
This nutritious and cozy comfort food is on a whole other level. When your protein, grain, and veggies are together in one make-ahead casserole, you’re winning the dinner game. (via Pinch of Yum for Brit + Co)
Gnocchi Mac n' Cheese
This tasty casserole lends all of the same flavors of traditional mac, but replaces the pasta with potato-based gnocchi that tastes just as good, if not better. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Tomato + White Bean Casserole
This plant-based make-ahead casserole tastes like pure heaven with the help of tomatoes, white beans, crusty bread, and a cashew Parmesan that get deliciously baked together. (via Rainbow Plant Life for Brit + Co)
Cheeseburger Tater Tot Casserole
Whipping up a batch of *actual* burgers can eat up a lot of time. Luckily, you can still get those good, meaty flavors in by making this make-ahead casserole packed with cheese and other popular toppings. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Porcini Mushroom, Greens, + Forbidden Rice Gratin
The crunchy topping that layers this casserole is enough reason to make it for the fam to enjoy all week long. This recipe earns some really unique flavors from mushrooms and greens that could be good for switching things up! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Classic Tuna Casserole
This healthier take on a the traditional tuna-based casserole uses zero canned soups to eliminate extra fats and salts. The best part is that it's a make-ahead casserole that can be frozen to enjoy later on! (via Bowl of Delicious)
Mediterranean Quinoa Casserole
Mediterranean flavors are always super fresh and enticing. Make sure you're getting in your veg with this convenient casserole recipe! (via The Endless Meal)
Craving more? Follow us on Pinterest for tons of yummy recipe ideas.
This post has been updated.
