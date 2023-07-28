Ryan Gosling Will Star Alongside Margot Robbie In The "Ocean's Eleven" Prequel
When we learned popular comedy Ocean's Eleven was getting a reboot, we may or may not have had a fangirl moment. We've watched Ocean's 8 more times than we can count, so we're excited to learn about a new installment.
Perhaps the most exciting part of this is knowing Ryan Gosling will star alongside Margot Robbie. Having seen their off-the-charts chemistry in Barbie, we can only imagine how their Ocean's Eleven's roles will collide.
Here's what we know so far about the upcoming reboot.
When was it announced Ryan Gosling would be joining the cast of Ocean's Eleven?
After reports that Ryan was in talks to join the film, AP confirmed the news in an interview with director Jay Roach in June of this year.
Is this going to be a sequel to Ocean's 8?
Instead of serving as a sequel to Ocean's 8 (or any of the movies for that matter), this movie will have a prequel storyline.
Where is the movie's location based out of?
Ocean's Eleven is set to take place in Europe during the '60s (specifically Monte Carlo in 1962). Given the fact it's a heist movie, we expect to see a lot of posh style.
Who's producing the new Ocean's Eleven prequel?
With the help of Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham, Robbie will be producing under her LuckyChap Entertainment production company.
When is the movie coming out?
We don't have an official release date at the moment. It's being reported that production began last month, so we'll have to wait to see our new favorite acting duo back in action — especially since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have delayed so many movies.
Things in Hollywood might be shaky but that doesn't mean we can't be excited about new projects that are on the horizon. When we learn more information about the Ocean's Eleven prequel, you'll be the first to know! How do you feel about Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring in Ocean's Eleven?
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.